Copenhagen Fashion Week: the best street style from outside the SS22 shows
Denmark’s true trend-setting city is hosting in-person fashion shows once again, and what do in-person fashion shows mean? Street style, of course!
Those who found their fashion inspiration pool running decidedly dry for much of the past year can finally rejoice: street style is back in action on the streets of Copenhagen.
Indeed, the fashion cognoscenti have descended upon the Danish city for a three-day showcase of its homegrown brands’ spring/summer 2022 collections and, in turn, have brought with them all manner of stellar street style looks.
From Reformation’s sell-out newspaper-print drainpipe jeans, which have struggled to stay in stock since their release last year, to a cohort of fashion-forward eeny weeny handbags, street style is back with a vengeance in the most trend-setting city of all.
In fact, the trends you’ll see pounding the pavements of Copenhagen will undoubtedly be fast-tracked to the upper echelons of desirability in no time at all, if the city’s past records are anything to go by. Fashion’s love-in with stomper boots? You’ve got the Copenhagen fashion set to thank for that. Do you identify as a #GanniGirl? Copenhagen is, of course, not only home to the achingly cool brand but also the hometown of its two creative directors.
In short, for fashion lovers it pays to note the trends that are currently whirling their way through the city’s streets. Here are a few of our favourite looks so far.
Images: courtesy of Getty Images.