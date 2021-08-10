From Reformation’s sell-out newspaper-print drainpipe jeans, which have struggled to stay in stock since their release last year, to a cohort of fashion-forward eeny weeny handbags, street style is back with a vengeance in the most trend-setting city of all.

In fact, the trends you’ll see pounding the pavements of Copenhagen will undoubtedly be fast-tracked to the upper echelons of desirability in no time at all, if the city’s past records are anything to go by. Fashion’s love-in with stomper boots? You’ve got the Copenhagen fashion set to thank for that. Do you identify as a #GanniGirl? Copenhagen is, of course, not only home to the achingly cool brand but also the hometown of its two creative directors.

In short, for fashion lovers it pays to note the trends that are currently whirling their way through the city’s streets. Here are a few of our favourite looks so far.