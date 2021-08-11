Their popularity on the streets of Copenhagen Fashion Week is no surprise. Since the start of July, shopping platform Lyst has noticed a 13% spike in searches for varsity jackets, with Saint Laurent’s woollen iteration and Off-White’s logo-patch number topping shoppers’ most-wanted lists. After Demna Gvasalia unveiled a Vetements diffusion line at the end of July – a sportswear staples line deftly named VTMNTS, comprising track jackets, jumpers and tracksuits – searches for varsity jackets once again peaked by 21% in just 24 hours.

It’s decidedly timely for the resurrection of the varsity jacket, given its ubiquity in the Gen Z-infused re-boot of Gossip Girl. And it’s no surprise that their time to shine has arrived, given their presence in Burberry’s Resort 2021 collection which debuted at the start of the year, and Hedi Slimane’s recent track-inspired spring/summer 2021 Celine collection. Perennially ahead of the curve, Ganni also reimagined the varsity jacket through its own comfort-first lens as part its activewear debut, which launched last week.