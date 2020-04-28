Rixo, Sandro, M&S and many more of our favourite brands have all created T-shirts whereby the sales of that product will go to helping those directly affected. Chinti and Parker have created a cosy jumper (we didn’t need a reason to buy more loungewear but this will definitely do), whereby the profits are being donated to Meal for the NHS, and cult jewellery brand Missoma have designed a necklace with clapping hands etched into the pendant that will long remind us of our gratitude to all those helping to combat this crisis.

In these increasingly tough times it can be difficult to be feel inspired, but let these pieces serve as a reminder than we are all in this together.