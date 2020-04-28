From T-shirts to necklaces, these fashionable pieces are helping to fight Covid-19
- Billie Bhatia
From fashion insider favourite Rixo to cult jewellery brand Missoma, these fashionable pieces are helping fight the battle against Covid-19.
Among the daily delivery of incredibly heart-breaking and sad news regarding the Covid-19 crisis, it is always heart-warming to hear tales of good, extraordinary efforts and brilliant ideas that are helping bring people together and fight the battle against coronavirus. We have seen Captain Tom Moore raise an incredible amount of money for the NHS, doctors and nurses come out of retirement to join their comrades and as a nation, the simple act of staying at home is saving lives.
When it comes to fashion, we have seen a huge number of brands step up to bring their expertise, creativity and skills to do their part in this ongoing battle. Big fashion houses have utilised their production to create protective equipment for medical staff, many brands have donated significant percentages of sales to a number of Covid-19 charities and some brands have even created meaningful and inspiring pieces to raise money for the cause.
Rixo, Sandro, M&S and many more of our favourite brands have all created T-shirts whereby the sales of that product will go to helping those directly affected. Chinti and Parker have created a cosy jumper (we didn’t need a reason to buy more loungewear but this will definitely do), whereby the profits are being donated to Meal for the NHS, and cult jewellery brand Missoma have designed a necklace with clapping hands etched into the pendant that will long remind us of our gratitude to all those helping to combat this crisis.
In these increasingly tough times it can be difficult to be feel inspired, but let these pieces serve as a reminder than we are all in this together.
Kindred
Sporting a rainbow - the optimistic symbol of gratitude for our NHS, Kindred’s Clap for Carers T-shirt has already had the celebrity seal of approval with the likes of Claudia Winkleman, Pixie Lott and Laura Whitmore showing their support. 100% of proceeds are being donated to NHS Charities Together.
Sandro
An important message makes up the Sandro charity T-shirt, with 100% of the profit from each sale will go to the Red Cross.
Missoma
The ever-popular jewellery brand Missoma knows a thing or two about must-have pieces. Taking inspiration from our weekly claps for our carers their simple but emotive necklace will be a reminder of our unity with 100% of profits going to the NHS.
Chinti and Parker
To say we have been living in loungewear is an understatement, sweatshirts, jumpers and tracksuit bottoms now make up 90% of our wardrobes. Chinti and Parker are creating comfort with purpose through a range of cashmere jumpers and T-shirts that supports the charity Meals for the NHS.
Asos
If like us, you have been browsing Asos daily, you will have seen their latest endeavours to help fight Covid-19 via range of T-shirts and hoodies with ‘HEROES’ emblazoned across the front. A worthy title if you ask us. 100% of profits from every sale will be matched by Asos and donated to Asos UK local hospitals. On top of this, Asos has offered NHS staff a 20 percent discount with the Blue Light Card.
Rixo
Bring the sunshine into your home with Rixo’s charity T-shirt. 10% of all profits from online sales going to the charity, Age UK, and 50% of profits going to NHS Charities.
