The good news is that, while hand sanitiser may ruin precious metals, all jewellery can effectively and easily disinfected with hot and soapy water.

When washing your jewellery, being mindful of cross contamination is key. Every time you wash your hands, begin the process by removing your rings. Once your hands have been thoroughly cleaned according to official guidelines, you can now begin washing your rings carefully under warm water, rubbing with soap to create a lather, then rinse them clean.

If you are a key worker who has been in contact with multiple people and have additional concerns about your jewellery harbouring the virus, there are extra measures that you can take. Doctors and nurses have taken to social media to offer their tips for keeping your jewellery clean, even when exposed to germs and viruses.

One doctor has repurposed an extra contact lens case which she fills with 70% rubbing alcohol and then leaves her wedding ring in to soak. If you don’t have access to these supplies, one nurse confirmed that she uses an antibacterial wipe clean her rings before putting them back on. Equally, if antibacterial wipes are not available, you can spray disinfectant on either a piece of folded kitchen roll or a cloth, and then wash the cloth in the washing machine immediately.