Best furry comfortable slides 2021: featuring Birkenstocks and more

These cosy clogs are the slipper-shoe hybrid you never knew you needed

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

When your heels are too high and your shoes aren’t quite right, a pair of cosy, fur-lined clogs will fit the bill perfectly. 

Given the tight and cosy confines to which our feet have become accustomed as they’ve stayed snugly stationed in our slippers over much of the past year, the chances are you may well be having difficulty acclimatising to IRL out-out shoes again.

That’s not to say heels or, indeed, party flats; no, instead, ease your feet back into real-life shoes with a pair of cosy clogs, the sort purveyed by Birkenstocks and its now-viral Boston slide-ons. 

For these are shoes that provide all of the comforts your feet now refuse to be without, all housed in a pair of fashion-forward clogs that have proved to be a firm favourite with the style set.

Whether worn with socks and loungewear (a form of clothing we absolutely will not be relinquishing anytime soon) or paired with a juxtaposing tiered floral dress and chunky knit, these are clogs that are equal parts comfortable house shoe and style set-approved slider. They’re the cosy and cool shoe style that will make your winter dressing predicaments decidedly simpler.  

You may also like

The 5 most playful and colourful autumn/winter 2021 trends to know for this season

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands.

Topics

Share this article