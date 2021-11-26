These cosy clogs are the slipper-shoe hybrid you never knew you needed

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
When your heels are too high and your shoes aren’t quite right, a pair of cosy, fur-lined clogs will fit the bill perfectly.
Given the tight and cosy confines to which our feet have become accustomed as they’ve stayed snugly stationed in our slippers over much of the past year, the chances are you may well be having difficulty acclimatising to IRL out-out shoes again.
That’s not to say heels or, indeed, party flats; no, instead, ease your feet back into real-life shoes with a pair of cosy clogs, the sort purveyed by Birkenstocks and its now-viral Boston slide-ons.
For these are shoes that provide all of the comforts your feet now refuse to be without, all housed in a pair of fashion-forward clogs that have proved to be a firm favourite with the style set.
Whether worn with socks and loungewear (a form of clothing we absolutely will not be relinquishing anytime soon) or paired with a juxtaposing tiered floral dress and chunky knit, these are clogs that are equal parts comfortable house shoe and style set-approved slider. They’re the cosy and cool shoe style that will make your winter dressing predicaments decidedly simpler.
H&M felt slippers
Not only do these felt H&M slippers look seriously stylish, but they’ll also give you change from £2o, so really what’s not to love?
Birkenstock Boston teddy shearling slides
Covered in fluffy teddy material, Birkenstock’s Boston slides are stylish and snuggly. Pair with kick-flared jeans and your favourite chunky knit for a go-to winter look.
Shop Birkenstock Boston teddy shearling slides at Free People, £178
Crocs classic lined lavender clogs
The Crocs renaissance is real, and it’s even coming for the fluffy cosy clog arena too. Whether you’d prefer the lavender hue or a more outré marble pattern, these are comfy clogs that mean business.
Shop Crocs classic lined lavender clogs at Office Shoes, £50
Asos Design Milo clog mules
Whether you wear these fluffy mules for mooching around the house or popping to the shops, they tick the box of being both stylish and sensible.
JW Anderson chain leopard clogs
Spotted on the feet of every put-together member of the style set, JW Anderson’s cult clogs are the perfect way to embrace this cosy footwear trend.
Shop JW Anderson chain leopard clogs at Matches Fashion, £495
Reiss Ambler shearling-lined slip-ons
Known for its pared-back minimalism, Reiss’ shearling-lined sliders just need a simple classic T-shirt and some wide-legged knitted trousers to make a seriously cool outfit.
Public Desire Isabel mule clogs
Animal print is the perfect way of injecting some well-needed pattern into a winter wardrobe. Wear with all-black for the ultimate fun-loving festive get-up.
White Stuff curly fur wedge clog
Actual 70s-style clogs themselves are back in a big way in the world of fashion, so kill two birds with one stone with these shirpa-covered wedged numbers. Simply pair with flares for the ultimate winter retro-inspired look.
Birkenstock Boston Anthracite wool clogs
Part slipper, part slider, Birkenstock’s charcoal grey sliders are the perfect way to graduate from your decaying slippers to actual shoes.
Shop Birkenstock Boston Anthracite wool clogs at Urban Outfitters, £56
Images: courtesy of brands.