These cosy clogs are the slipper-shoe hybrid you never knew you needed

Given the tight and cosy confines to which our feet have become accustomed as they’ve stayed snugly stationed in our slippers over much of the past year, the chances are you may well be having difficulty acclimatising to IRL out-out shoes again.

That’s not to say heels or, indeed, party flats; no, instead, ease your feet back into real-life shoes with a pair of cosy clogs, the sort purveyed by Birkenstocks and its now-viral Boston slide-ons.