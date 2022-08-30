How cowboys became fashion’s biggest muse for autumn/winter 2022
Get ready to giddy-up and yee-haw, for all things cowboy are cool once again.
There’s been little incentive to yee-haw so far this year – what with the state of just about everything – but the tides, at least in terms of fashion, look set to be turning, with a breeze gaining momentum from the wild, wild west.
At Copenhagen Fashion Week in February, that fêted fashion celebration that’s venerated as a display of the most cutting-edge and avant-garde, the toppers of choice among the style set were cowboy hats, the sort you bought when you were 18 from a street vendor having spent too long sinking happy hour daiquiris.
Here’s the catch: kitsch is cool; cooler than ever before, and that’s the gap cowboy hats fall perfectly into. It’s little wonder, then, that Lack of Colour, the Australian accessories brand, has just debuted a collection of – you guessed it – cowboy hats.
We’ll be embracing the good, the bad and the downright questionable of the wild, wild west from our heads to our toes, too. Google Trends has noted a 110% increase in searches for cowboy boots since the beginning of the year. According to Lyst, global searches for cowboy boots have spiked by similar amounts since the start of the year. The diktat is clear: bring your boots and get ready to giddy-up.
There is a stable of brands being established whose very premise is inspired by cowboys. One such brand is British label Cowboys of Habit, which Hannah Waite founded in July 2022, and has already amassed a cult fanbase – including Kendall Jenner and Victoria Beckham – thanks to its Western and nostalgia-inspired collections.
“I have always had this fixation with cowboys,” Waite tells Stylist, nodding to her label’s ‘I Heart Cowboys’ T-shirt, which has struggled to stay in stock since its launch earlier this year. Matisse was a key inspiration for the designer, with his piece The Dance lending itself to Waite’s sartorial infatuation with cowboys. The rest, as they say, is history.
Even TikTok’s received the cowboy memo, with searches for #RanchCore stepping up a notch in recent months, proving that everything Western is cooler – and more in demand – than ever before. Whichever side of the fashion fence you reside with this resurgence, grab your hats, slip on your boots and giddy-up for a ride into the sunset (what’s not to love about that?).
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands