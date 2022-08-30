There’s been little incentive to yee-haw so far this year – what with the state of just about everything – but the tides, at least in terms of fashion, look set to be turning, with a breeze gaining momentum from the wild, wild west.

At Copenhagen Fashion Week in February, that fêted fashion celebration that’s venerated as a display of the most cutting-edge and avant-garde, the toppers of choice among the style set were cowboy hats, the sort you bought when you were 18 from a street vendor having spent too long sinking happy hour daiquiris.