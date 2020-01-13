Fashion

Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: how Andrew Scott’s suit became a runaway fashion hit

Anna Brech
In a night where Fleabag swept the board, a shirt worn by the series’ unassuming star, Andrew Scott, acquired a cult status all of its own.

He was *the* breakout star of series two of Fleabag – the sexy priest whom no-one could forget. And it seems Andrew Scott’s effect is every inch as magnetic in real life.

The actor picked up a gong for best supporting actor in a comedy series at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica last night – but those on Twitter seemed more distracted by his suit.

Scott’s fashion credentials hit a new level on the Twittersphere, as fans waxed lyrical over his choice of a postbox red two-piece teamed with a tie-less hot pink shirt.

The magnitude of his style kudos soon had fashion-watchers resorting to memes.

For some, the sheer delight brought about by such an on-point choice was simply too much to take.

Scott’s sartorial brownie points only added to his triumphs on a victorious night for Fleabag.

Needless to say, emotions hit an all-time high – as they wont to do on such occasions. 

Of course, Phoebe Waller-Bridge also brought home the goods at the Critics Choice Awards last night, picking up the title for best actress in a comedy series. And that news sent fresh waves of excitement amid Fleabag fans, as enthusiasm for the BBC series hit fever pitch.

Fleabag creator and writer Waller-Bridge paid tribute to Scott when she picked up a Golden Globe last week, saying: “This really comes down to Andrew Scott, really. That man. Uh. There was a lot of talk about the chemistry of us in the show, but he could have chemistry with a pebble.”

“I love being Andrew’s pebble in this,” she added. “Thank you so much for bringing so much fire to this season.”

Andrew Scott and his co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the Critics' Choice Awards

The co-stars were photographed celebrating together during the ceremony (above), and sharing a laugh during the winners’ press conference. Given the fact that they both smashed it on the awards front, it could turn out to be a big long indeed.

But spare a thought in all this for Sian Clifford, the actor who plays Fleabag’s uptight sister Claire in the cult comedy. Clifford, it seems, had a mishap in getting to yesterday’s ceremony.

And yet, even without physically being at the awards, she was still able to share in the enthusiasm of Fleabag’s wins with the best of ‘em.

And to end, it’s only right that we bring you the sexy priest’s moment of glory playing out in full – with a gleeful reaction from both Waller-Bridge and his other table guest: the one and only Anne Hathaway (you know you’ve hit the big-time when you’re seated next to her).

Three cheers for Fleabag: one of the greatest shows of them all.

Images: Getty

Anna Brech

Anna Brech is a freelance journalist and former editor for stylist.co.uk. Her six-year stint on the site saw her develop a vociferous appetite for live Analytics, feminist opinion and good-quality gin in roughly equal measure. She enjoys writing across all areas of women’s lifestyle content but has a soft spot for books and escapist travel content.

Stylist Daily