Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: standout fashion moments from the red carpet

Some of Hollywood’s most prestigious names cut a dash to Santa Monica on Sunday evening for the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards. Female directors of the moment including Ava DuVernay and Greta Gerwig rubbed shoulders with leading creators – think Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Phoebe Waller-Bridge – on the red (or, as it happens, blue) carpet.

The ceremony celebrates the very best in cinema and TV, which means that stars from our favourite shows such as Fleabag, Big Little Lies and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel were out in force, alongside the cast of Little Women.