Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: standout fashion moments from the red carpet
- Anna Brech
Catch up on all the statements looks, as stars of the small and big screen descend on Hollywood for the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.
Some of Hollywood’s most prestigious names cut a dash to Santa Monica on Sunday evening for the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards. Female directors of the moment including Ava DuVernay and Greta Gerwig rubbed shoulders with leading creators – think Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Phoebe Waller-Bridge – on the red (or, as it happens, blue) carpet.
The ceremony celebrates the very best in cinema and TV, which means that stars from our favourite shows such as Fleabag, Big Little Lies and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel were out in force, alongside the cast of Little Women.
Fashion-wise, metallics made a show but it was really bold pops of colour that won the day. Awkwafina set the tone with a tropical yellow Elie Saab number, while Olivia Wilde followed suit in hot coral Valentino. Meanwhile, Zendaya was resplendent in pink Tom Ford, as Rachel Brosnahan and Laura Dern both made a statement in eye-catching nectarine. Andrew Scott, aka Fleabag’s sexy priest, fell into pace with the theme via a postbox-red suit.
Catch up on all the highlights right here:
Lupita Nyong'o
Saoirse Ronan
Florence Pugh
Rachel Brosnahan
Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman
Cynthia Erivo
Charlize Theron
Kate Beckinsale
Renée Zellweger
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Andrew Scott
Ava DuVernay
Jennifer Lopez
Awkwafina
Greta Gerwig
Zendaya
Gwendoline Christie
Nicole Kidman
Laura Dern
Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson
Christine Baranski
Audra McDonald
Olivia Wilde
