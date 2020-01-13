Fashion

Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: standout fashion moments from the red carpet

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published

Catch up on all the statements looks, as stars of the small and big screen descend on Hollywood for the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.

Some of Hollywood’s most prestigious names cut a dash to Santa Monica on Sunday evening for the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards. Female directors of the moment including Ava DuVernay and Greta Gerwig rubbed shoulders with leading creators  – think Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Phoebe Waller-Bridge – on the red (or, as it happens, blue) carpet.

The ceremony celebrates the very best in cinema and TV, which means that stars from our favourite shows such as Fleabag, Big Little Lies and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel were out in force, alongside the cast of Little Women

Fashion-wise, metallics made a show but it was really bold pops of colour that won the day. Awkwafina set the tone with a tropical yellow Elie Saab number, while Olivia Wilde followed suit in hot coral Valentino. Meanwhile, Zendaya was resplendent in pink Tom Ford, as Rachel Brosnahan and Laura Dern both made a statement in eye-catching nectarine. Andrew Scott, aka Fleabag’s sexy priest, fell into pace with the theme via a postbox-red suit.  

Catch up on all the highlights right here: 

You may also like

Golden Globes 2020: Margot Robbie and Ana de Armas’ wearable outfits win the red carpet

  • Lupita Nyong'o

  • Saoirse Ronan

  • Florence Pugh

  • Rachel Brosnahan

  • Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman

  • Cynthia Erivo

  • Charlize Theron

  • Kate Beckinsale

  • Renée Zellweger

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge

  • Andrew Scott

  • Ava DuVernay

  • Jennifer Lopez

  • Awkwafina

  • Greta Gerwig

  • Zendaya

  • Gwendoline Christie

  • Nicole Kidman

  • Laura Dern

  • Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson

  • Christine Baranski

  • Audra McDonald

  • Olivia Wilde

Images: Getty

Want a weekly edit of key pieces and brilliant brands? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Fashion email

Topics

Share this article

Author

Anna Brech

Anna Brech is a freelance journalist and former editor for stylist.co.uk. Her six-year stint on the site saw her develop a vociferous appetite for live Analytics, feminist opinion and good-quality gin in roughly equal measure. She enjoys writing across all areas of women’s lifestyle content but has a soft spot for books and escapist travel content.

Recommended by Anna Brech

People

“We need to talk about Emma Thompson and Hollywood’s ‘unf**kable’ women”

The Sense & Sensibility star is calling time on our sexist double standards

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

The heartbreaking true story of Sharon Tate’s life and death

How accurate is Margot Robbie’s performance as the late star in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood?

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
People

Sarah Silverman just exposed the upsetting reality of awards season red carpets

The comedian was nominated for her work on her Hulu talk show I Love You America, but she reportedly had to fork out for the beauty bill herself.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
People

Olivia Colman just gave the most brilliantly British Golden Globes acceptance speech

She joked about being boozy, spying on her fellow nominees and celebrating co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag win.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
Life

Your definitive guide to all the movies that are going to win big at this year’s Oscars

From Best Actress to Best Picture, we break down all the favourites tipped to win on cinema’s night of nights.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
Stylist Daily