When models took to the runway in intricately woven, multicoloured maxi dresses during Chloe’s spring/summer 2022 debut last year, one thing became clear: fashion’s love affair with crochet was well and truly back.

Jil Sander also advocated for the look on its spring/summer 2022 catwalk and Altuzarra showed crochet knitted tops and bralettes attached to voluminous full-skirted dresses. It was official; gone were the days when crochet would simply be regarded as your grandmother’s favourite hobby – the look had now returned as a fully fledged fashion trend.

Unsurprisingly, with designer brands championing the technique, it didn’t take long for the remainder of the industry to get on board. From independent labels to high-street brands, retro-inspired crochet dresses in every shade of the rainbow are now readily available.

Interestingly, there is also a sustainable side to this trend. As a technique, crochet elicits very little waste as only the thread needed is used and there are no off-cuts to dispose of or additional fabric to discard at the end of the day. Additionally, many contemporary brands are actually working with artisans to create their crocheted garments, thereby helping to preserve the techniques that have been used for generations.

Whether you're looking for a holiday-ready outfit option or a standout style to wear to an upcoming festival, crochet mini dresses are undeniably on the rise.