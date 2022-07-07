All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Crochet is back, and it’s cooler than ever. Spanning every shade of the rainbow, shop the best crochet mini dresses available now.
Jil Sander also advocated for the look on its spring/summer 2022 catwalk and Altuzarra showed crochet knitted tops and bralettes attached to voluminous full-skirted dresses. It was official; gone were the days when crochet would simply be regarded as your grandmother’s favourite hobby – the look had now returned as a fully fledged fashion trend.
Unsurprisingly, with designer brands championing the technique, it didn’t take long for the remainder of the industry to get on board. From independent labels to high-street brands, retro-inspired crochet dresses in every shade of the rainbow are now readily available.
Interestingly, there is also a sustainable side to this trend. As a technique, crochet elicits very little waste as only the thread needed is used and there are no off-cuts to dispose of or additional fabric to discard at the end of the day. Additionally, many contemporary brands are actually working with artisans to create their crocheted garments, thereby helping to preserve the techniques that have been used for generations.
Whether you’re looking for a holiday-ready outfit option or a standout style to wear to an upcoming festival, crochet mini dresses are undeniably on the rise. Keep scrolling to shop the best option around right now.
Cro-Che Baby Love Dress
Founder Tacita Brown created Cro-Che after becoming frustrated with the amount of waste created by the fashion industry and discovering that crocheted garments are sustainable because they produce little to no waste. This dress in particular was handmade by artisans in Indonesia and is a part of Cro-Che’s exclusive collection.
Tach Clothing Meryl Crochet Mini-Dress
Beloved by the likes of Kendall Jenner, Tach Clothing designs and hand-makes its pieces in Uruguay. This crochet dress was inspired by vintage garments and is made from 100% cotton.
Warehouse Square Crochet Knit Dress
Reminiscent of retro throws and blankets created generations ago, square-knit crochet has been experiencing quite the resurgence of late. This time around we’ve skipped the homewares and embraced the design wholly in our sartorial choices.
Gimaguas Orange Crochet-knit Cotton Mini Dress
Made in Spain, Gimaguas’ crochet-knit mini dress is what vacation wardrobe dreams are made of. The item will pair perfectly over swimwear for days at the beach – just throw on a linen shirt and you’re ready for a post-swim lunch or dinner.
Savannah Morrow Open-back Crocheted Pima Cotton Mini Dress
As a brand striving for sustainability, consciously sourced fabrics and local craftsmanship are key elements in Savannah Morrow’s design process. This dress was handmade by female artisans in Peru.
Shop Savannah Morrow open-back crocheted Pima cotton mini dress, £174
Mango Daisy Crochet Dress
Embracing crochet in all of its retro glory, Mango has paired an open-weave knit with a daisy motif. This look has 70s nostalgia written all over it.
Zara Limited Edition Crochet Mini Dress
From the colours to the cool geometric print, there’s no denying that this Zara number is certainly a winner for your summer wardrobe.
Steele Julio Polo Dress
In a chic take on crochet, Steele opts for a shirt-dress silhouette. This retro-feel item is certainly set to conjure up nostalgia with its heatwave-inspired pink, orange and yellow colour palette.
Warehouse Crochet Polo Knit Shirt Dress
Kermit green has become a key colour trend for summer 2022, so it’s no surprise Warehouse opted for the vibrant shade when creating this knit polo dress. Perfect holiday attire, pair this with your favourite bikini to stay looking chic while poolside.
Asos Design Curve Crochet Mini Smock Dress
While many dresses feature all-over crochet, here Asos has employed the design technique as a feature on a cotton smock dress. Chic!
The Kooples Sleeveless Crochet Cotton Mini Dress
As one of the more opaque crochet dresses around, this style by The Kooples will feel appropriate way beyond the beach. Wear this for a summer evening out or dinner and drinks.
Images: Courtesy of brands