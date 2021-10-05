As sartorial snuggly season slowly but surely creeps up on us, it’s time we considered which knitwear trends are destined for big things this winter.

Alongside the buffet of woven dresses and artisanal knits that are making their way into the arena of desire this year, there’s another – decidedly more retro – knitwear trend coming for our wardrobes and it’s been plucked straight from the 80s.

Indeed, the cropped cardigan, thanks to endorsements from Jacquemus and Acne Studios, is back in business and they’re as chic and shrunken as ever. If you’re ready to bare all à la Jacquemus, then wear your cropped cardi sans bra with a high-waisted trouser or skirt; if you’d rather cover up, then throw yours on over a vest top or dress. The style equations are truly endless as it pertains to a cropped cardigan, for here’s a piece that can do both high and low dressing with minimal effort and transition needed. These are a few of our favourites.