Forget those slouchy, oversized cardigans of yesteryear – for this winter, the fashion set are making the case for the return of the 80s-inspired cropped silhouette.
As sartorial snuggly season slowly but surely creeps up on us, it’s time we considered which knitwear trends are destined for big things this winter.
Alongside the buffet of woven dresses and artisanal knits that are making their way into the arena of desire this year, there’s another – decidedly more retro – knitwear trend coming for our wardrobes and it’s been plucked straight from the 80s.
Indeed, the cropped cardigan, thanks to endorsements from Jacquemus and Acne Studios, is back in business and they’re as chic and shrunken as ever. If you’re ready to bare all à la Jacquemus, then wear your cropped cardi sans bra with a high-waisted trouser or skirt; if you’d rather cover up, then throw yours on over a vest top or dress. The style equations are truly endless as it pertains to a cropped cardigan, for here’s a piece that can do both high and low dressing with minimal effort and transition needed. These are a few of our favourites.
Jacquemus Azlou mohair-blend cardigan
Available in a clutch of colours, Jacquemus’ achingly chic mohair cardigan is a favourite among the fashion set for good reason. Pair its khaki-coloured cardi with creams and whites to add a seriously snuggly yet stylish pop to your outfit.
Shop Jacquemus Azlou mohair-blend cardigan at Matches Fashion, £225
Hush Riva cropped ribbed cardigan
Cardigans are great because they can be thrown on in a flash, without all the faff of having to plan an outfit around them. This timeless ribbed black iteration is the epitome of pared-back chic.
Toast Lofty alpaca collared cardigan
If you’re still embracing your inner Gossip Girl, then Toast’s alpaca collared number will no doubt whet your fashion appetite.
Free People Bonfire cardigan
Can’t decide on which colour to buy? Then look to Free People’s Bonfire cardigan, which is available in a clutch of covetable colours.
LouLou Studio Abaco cropped wool and cashmere cardigan
LouLou Studio is a fashion editor favourite for good reason; it crafts impeccably chic staples that stand the test of time and its cashmere cardigan is no exception.
Shop LouLou Studio Abaco cropped wool and cashmere cardigan at Net-a-Porter, £270
Collusion knitted super cropped cardigan
Add a splash of style Vitamin C with this zingy super-cropped cardigan, which is crying out to be debuted with a pair of ultra wide-leg jeans.
Extreme Cashmere No.184 Angel cashmere cardigan
Dutch label Extreme Cashmere’s hot pink cardigan is a serious style winner; juxtapose its snug fit with a wide-leg trouser for optimal style points.
Shop Extreme Cashmere No.184 Angel cashmere cardigan at Matches Fashion, £275
& Other Stories cropped boxy cardigan
If a long-sleeved cardigan isn’t your preference, then look to & Other Stories, whose neutral short-sleeved number will prove the perfect alternative.
Na-Kd oversized cropped cardigan
As cosy as they come, this cream-coloured cardigan is perfect for throwing in your bag at the start of the day and toting around with you. Just add plenty of gold bling to really make your outfit sing.
Images: courtesy of brands.