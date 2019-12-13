It’s official: these are the hottest fashion pieces and brands of the decade

There have been some truly iconic moments in fashion over the past decade. From jaw-dropping red carpet moments (thank you Rihanna for being the gift that keeps giving) to cult items we didn’t think we could exist without (hi, Isbael Marant Beckett trainers).

Now global fashion search platform Lyst has revealed the hottest products of the decade – based on global fashion search, sales data and social media mentions.

This year’s hottest products don’t need much of an introduction as they have no doubt been flooding your Instagram feed all year long (Bottega Veneta, anyone?), but do you remember what was popular in the past?