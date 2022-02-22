I know I’m not the only one with a fear of getting dressed for events. When it comes to schlubbing around at home, I’m a pro. If you need a safe (but ultimately boring) jeans and jumper combination – again, come to me.

Usually, when I have an event to go to I faff around with the parts of getting ready I enjoy: doing my hair, playing with make-up, flicking through Spotify and painting my nails. I tend to leave five minutes to pick an outfit, get dressed and get out the door, resulting in an almost guaranteed meltdown. A non-shopper, I don’t tend to update what’s in my wardrobe – even though I don’t actually love what’s in there. It’s not a fun cycle and yet I do it every time.