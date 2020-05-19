6 elevated dad sandals to conquer summer in comfort and style
- Posted by
- Billie Bhatia
- Published
First came dad trainers, then dad anoraks. Now, just in time for summer, the fashion world is embracing the dad sandal and you are going to want to join in too.
With summer well and truly on the way, and the promise of a lockdown heatwave this week, it’s definitely time to invest in a pair of sandals. And there are a lot of options out there: the ever-popular (but quite tricky to walk in) barely-there sandal, the black chunky sandal for those wardrobe purists and Instagram’s latest obsession, the leather flip flop.
But for those in the know, the dad sandal reigns supreme as the continued footwear of choice for industry insiders. We have come to love and respect the ‘dad’ aesthetic, chunky New Balance trainers are once more the height of fashionable footwear and even dad-style anoraks are making the street style rounds.
With its thick soles and chunky straps, the dad sandal has never been the aesthetic pinnacle of footwear. However, it’s being given a visual upgrade in time for the summer: of-the-moment Scandi brand Cecilie Bahnsen has adorned theirs with tiny yellow flowers, Prada has given their dad sandals a 90s overhaul and Kurt Geiger are adding pops of bright colours to their offering.
Teva offer a practical and affordable version for minimalists and Arizona Love is the new label to know thanks to it’s bright, handmade bandana wrapped styles. Dads, we think we finally get it these sandals are the perfect combination of comfort and style.
With that in mind, here are some of our favourite dad sandals to shop now.
Arizona Love sandals
An elevated update on the classic Teva, these handmade bandana sandals are quickly becoming a street-style favourite. Wear them with denim cut off and a simple T-shirt.
Shop bandana sandals, £100, Arizona Loves at matchesfashion.com
Teva Original Universal Maressa sandals
Teva’s original sandal gets a playful update with colorfully embroidered straps and frayed trim; a great partner to light linen holiday separates and black cotton dresses for when you’re back in the city.
Prada
An almost instant sell-out last season, Prada has brought back their nostalgic looking dad sandals for another season. Wear yours with a ditsy floral dress for a cool take on the trend.
Zara
Coming in high on the practicality front, Zara’s dad sandals are for the dedicated dad sandal fans. We’ll be teaming ours with a super feminine white sundress.
Kurt Geiger
These printed sandals are the ultimate way to elevate an otherwise simple summer wardrobe without wearing heels. The chunky heel looks great with everything from midi-length dresses to cut off denim.
Cecilie Bahnsen x Suicoke Maria sandals
Wear this chic embellished style with a smock dress for Scandi-inspired summer dressing at its finest.
Shop embellished sandals, £430, Cecilie Bahnsens x Suicoke Maria
Opening image: Suicoke and Cecilie Bahnsen sandals at the Cecilie Bahnsen Spring Summer 2019 catwalk show
Product images: courtesy of brands