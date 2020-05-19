Fashion

6 elevated dad sandals to conquer summer in comfort and style

Posted by
Billie Bhatia
Published
cecilie bahnsen spring summer 19 shoe image jewelled dad sandals copenhagen fashion week

First came dad trainers, then dad anoraks. Now, just in time for summer, the fashion world is embracing the dad sandal and you are going to want to join in too. 

With summer well and truly on the way, and the promise of a lockdown heatwave this week, it’s definitely time to invest in a pair of sandals. And there are a lot of options out there: the ever-popular (but quite tricky to walk in) barely-there sandal, the black chunky sandal for those wardrobe purists and Instagram’s latest obsession, the leather flip flop

But for those in the know, the dad sandal reigns supreme as the continued footwear of choice for industry insiders. We have come to love and respect the ‘dad’ aesthetic, chunky New Balance trainers are once more the height of fashionable footwear and even dad-style anoraks are making the street style rounds. 

With its thick soles and chunky straps, the dad sandal has never been the aesthetic pinnacle of footwear. However, it’s being given a visual upgrade in time for the summer: of-the-moment Scandi brand Cecilie Bahnsen has adorned theirs with tiny yellow flowers, Prada has given their dad sandals a 90s overhaul and Kurt Geiger are adding pops of bright colours to their offering. 

You may also like

The flatform flip flop trend that's all over Instagram for spring/summer 2020

Teva offer a practical and affordable version for minimalists and Arizona Love is the new label to know thanks to it’s bright, handmade bandana wrapped styles. Dads, we think we finally get it these sandals are the perfect combination of comfort and style. 

You may also like

Why the wrap dress is still the most wearable style – and the best versions to buy now

With that in mind, here are some of our favourite dad sandals to shop now. 

Opening image: Suicoke and Cecilie Bahnsen sandals at the Cecilie Bahnsen Spring Summer 2019 catwalk show
Product images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Author

Billie Bhatia

Recommended by Billie Bhatia

Fashion

Five bright sandals that will instantly update your summer wardrobe

The Stylist fashion team select their picks of the best colourful sandals to elevate your summer style

Posted by
Kitty McGee
Published
Fashion

Meghan Markle’s favourite summer sandals are FINALLY back in stock

These designer sandals flew off the shelves after the Duchess of Sussex gave them the royal seal of approval – but now they’re back in stock…

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Fashion

Instagram has fallen in love with these unusual high street sandals

Expect to see them everywhere this summer...

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Fashion

20 office-appropriate summer shoes that aren't sandals

Stylists pick of the best office appropriate footwear to wear to work this summer.

Posted by
Helen Atkin
Published
Fashion

30 stylish pairs of sandals for summer

30 stylish pairs of sandals for summer

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published