An unlikely fashion icon has been rearing its ugly footwear head over the past couple of months, and now it’s take on hero status: The Dad Trainer.

Thanks to Balenciaga’s Triple S trainer, Raf Simon’s Ozweego shoes and Nike bringing back the Air Max ‘98 the classic characteristics: a clunky sole, bright colour combo and brawny elements are no longer reserved for middle aged dads in DIY stores. Already a big hit on the street style circuit, the high street are clocking on to these shoes, and so should you.