Daisy Jones & The Six: 11 key pieces to help you steal their 70s style

It was acceptable in the 70s. 

Few people are talking about anything other than Daisy Jones & The Six. Whether you fell in love with the book, built your Friday night around watching the new TV show or are yet to find out why everyone is obsessing over this series, one thing we know for sure is that the buzz around Taylor Jenkins Reid’s story certainly isn’t slowing down.

As we head back in time to the 70s, love, lust and a lot of great music is the main attraction, but fabulous fashion is in no short supply. As you can guess, flared jeans, crop tops and funky florals make up the bulk of what we’re now looking to buy. And it doesn’t look like we’re the only ones, as John Lewis reported searches for flared jeans were up 43%, clogs 20% and jumpsuits 100%, so clearly, the Daisy Jones craze is already catching on. 

Of course, this is far from the first time this decade-inspired design has taken a turn in the spotlight, so it isn’t exactly hard to find. From Free People’s Daisy Jones & The Six capsule collection that launches on 13 March to the beautifully printed cut-out Ba&sh gown, pieces inspired by the era are peppered throughout some of our favourite stores. So we’ve made an edit of just a few of our favourite finds. 

Whether you want to dive headfirst into the free-loving fashion era or just perch on the edge with a simple straw bag, there’s something to suit everyone. And we promise we won’t get you to strum along on a guitar.

  • Ba&sh falva dress

    cut-out floral dress
    Ba&sh falva dress

    Taking 70s fashion inspo to the extreme, this cut-out dress is incredibly cool. In a fabulous floral print combined with a retro cut, it’s effortlessly chic and can be worn for a whole host of occasions.

    Shop Ba&sh falva dress, £515

    BUY NOW

  • Jigsaw Balfour long wide-leg jean

    flared blue jeans
    Jigsaw balfour long wide-leg jean

    Flared jeans will be coming back into the limelight very soon. But if you’re not yet ready for the standout style, a wide leg will work wonders.

    Shop Jigsaw balfour long wide-leg jean, £90

    BUY NOW

  • Mango puff sleeves blouse

    Yellow puff sleeve shirt
    Mango puff sleeves blouse

    If Daisy Jones stepped off of the stage and into an office, she’d have to wear something like this. In a deep yellow shade, with puff sleeves and a sharp collar, it’s formal yet fashionable with a fabulous flare.

    Shop Mango puff sleeves blouse, £49.99

    BUY NOW

  • Free People nightbird burnout kimono

    Floral nightbird burnout kimono
    Free People nightbird burnout kimono

    It’s been a long time since we wore a kimono, but can anything elevate an outfit more effortlessly? We think not. And this is a standout style.

    Shop Free People nightbird burnout kimono, £88

    BUY NOW

Images: courtesy of brands

