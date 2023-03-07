All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
It was acceptable in the 70s.
Few people are talking about anything other than Daisy Jones & The Six. Whether you fell in love with the book, built your Friday night around watching the new TV show or are yet to find out why everyone is obsessing over this series, one thing we know for sure is that the buzz around Taylor Jenkins Reid’s story certainly isn’t slowing down.
As we head back in time to the 70s, love, lust and a lot of great music is the main attraction, but fabulous fashion is in no short supply. As you can guess, flared jeans, crop tops and funky florals make up the bulk of what we’re now looking to buy. And it doesn’t look like we’re the only ones, as John Lewis reported searches for flared jeans were up 43%, clogs 20% and jumpsuits 100%, so clearly, the Daisy Jones craze is already catching on.
Of course, this is far from the first time this decade-inspired design has taken a turn in the spotlight, so it isn’t exactly hard to find. From Free People’s Daisy Jones & The Six capsule collection that launches on 13 March to the beautifully printed cut-out Ba&sh gown, pieces inspired by the era are peppered throughout some of our favourite stores. So we’ve made an edit of just a few of our favourite finds.
Whether you want to dive headfirst into the free-loving fashion era or just perch on the edge with a simple straw bag, there’s something to suit everyone. And we promise we won’t get you to strum along on a guitar.
We The Free Sweet Thing jumpsuit
Denim jumpsuits could be just the ticket for solving the ‘what do I wear’ dilemma, working for a whole host of occasions with minimal styling.
Mango studded leather clog
Clogs have made a serious comeback, and we’re counting down the days until this pair arrives on our doorstep.
Sézane théophile trousers
Statement trousers are here to stay. Did someone say flower power?
New Look stone straw effect cross-body bag
Straw bags always work their way into our wardrobes once the warmer weather comes around, and this option couldn’t be cuter.
AllSaints Reema fringed leather tassel jacket
Fringed leather jackets may seem rather fashion-forward, but they’re an incredibly easy way to inject some personality into any look.
River Island Plus yellow floral long-sleeve blouse
Few things scream 70s fashion more than fabulous floral prints, and this pretty blouse is a brilliant example.
Shop River Island Plus yellow floral long-sleeve blouse, £35
Le Specs hankering D-frame tortoiseshell acetate sunglasses
A small accessory like sunglasses could be the easiest way to instantly elevate an outfit, and these might be the perfect pick.
Shop Le Specs hankering D-frame tortoiseshell acetate sunglasses, £60
Ba&sh falva dress
Taking 70s fashion inspo to the extreme, this cut-out dress is incredibly cool. In a fabulous floral print combined with a retro cut, it’s effortlessly chic and can be worn for a whole host of occasions.
Jigsaw Balfour long wide-leg jean
Flared jeans will be coming back into the limelight very soon. But if you’re not yet ready for the standout style, a wide leg will work wonders.
Mango puff sleeves blouse
If Daisy Jones stepped off of the stage and into an office, she’d have to wear something like this. In a deep yellow shade, with puff sleeves and a sharp collar, it’s formal yet fashionable with a fabulous flare.
Free People nightbird burnout kimono
It’s been a long time since we wore a kimono, but can anything elevate an outfit more effortlessly? We think not. And this is a standout style.
Images: courtesy of brands