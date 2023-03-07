Few people are talking about anything other than Daisy Jones & The Six. Whether you fell in love with the book, built your Friday night around watching the new TV show or are yet to find out why everyone is obsessing over this series, one thing we know for sure is that the buzz around Taylor Jenkins Reid’s story certainly isn’t slowing down.

As we head back in time to the 70s, love, lust and a lot of great music is the main attraction, but fabulous fashion is in no short supply. As you can guess, flared jeans, crop tops and funky florals make up the bulk of what we’re now looking to buy. And it doesn’t look like we’re the only ones, as John Lewis reported searches for flared jeans were up 43%, clogs 20% and jumpsuits 100%, so clearly, the Daisy Jones craze is already catching on.