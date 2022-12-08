All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
It was acceptable in the 80s, and so it proves to be again now.
When it comes to fashion, we’re forever looking to the past to see what styles should come back into the present, and denim jumpsuits are quickly rising up our wishlists.
Combining the laidback look of denim with slouchy cuts or more structured styles for a formal fit, the all-in-ones are available in a whole host of designs to suit any occasion. What you can be sure of for each and every one is the same high level of comfort that comes with wearing your favourite pair of jeans.
After all, few fashion items are as cool as a boilersuit, bringing serious off-duty daytime vibes, yet can be paired with a pair of party heels for evenings out on the town. And collars, puff sleeves and front wrap waists can make denim jumpsuits fall just on the right side of smart casual, meaning you can still wear them to work.
Taking the lead from the fashion week set, we saw no short supply of double denim styling, whether it be with a blue-toned bag, boots or a shirt. Oversized fits were favourites over figure-hugging styles, and sunglasses were the go-to accessory – after all, these jumpsuits need very little layering.
To get involved in the throwback trend, we’ve hand-picked 11 of the best denim jumpsuits to buy for any occasion, from Jigsaw’s classic blue denim pick to Reformation’s gorgeous green get-up. We’re sure you’ll find at least one you love.
Jigsaw denim button through jumpsuit
In a classic boilersuit style, this long-sleeve, straight-leg jumpsuit is classic in cut and can be worn year-round. Pair with a trusty pair of white trainers and a simple tee for summertime looks, or chunky boots and a toasty turtleneck for winter.
Phase Eight denim belted jumpsuit
Pretty in pink, this Phase Eight jumpsuit is a welcome change from the endless supply of blue options. Contrast buttons fasten up the front of the shirt-like top, while a D-ring belt cinches in at the waist.
John Lewis Anyday plain denim boilersuit jumpsuit
The John Lewis denim boilersuit is a brand bestseller which came back again this year. In an oversized fit, it has a laidback look in a black wash denim that will work with almost any shoe, jumper or bag. The tie-waist adds extra shape to the silhouette and a simple front zip makes it the ultimate throw-on-and-go option.
Topshop denim boilersuit in sand
Beige shades aren’t going anywhere when it comes to warming up our wardrobes. The soft brown tone is still touching many a fashion fan’s heart and this jumpsuit fits the brief perfectly. In a utility style with a zip opening, it’s sure to be comfy, cosy and casual.
Boden bootcut denim jumpsuit
In a dark-wash denim, this may be one of our favourite finds. The bootcut shape, short sleeves and heavily structured style create that smart casual cut just perfectly, meaning it can be worn with everything from trusty trainers to heels and boots.
Reiss Anessa Paige denim jumpsuit
White denim is a wardrobe staple, and this jumpsuit proves it. Whether layered over a chunky white knit and stomper boots in winter or kept cool with a simple sandal in the warmer months, this Reiss jumpsuit is sure to radiate crisp, clean tailoring without effort every time.
River Island Plus denim belted tapered leg jumpsuit
This River Island jumpsuit really pulls on the Y2K vibe in a dark wash denim. Tapered legs, a belted waist and a corsetted top all add to the design, accentuating the silhouette in a retro style that pairs perfectly with everything from boots to heels.
Shop River Island Plus denim belted tapered leg jumpsuit, £65
Reformation Cassidy denim jumpsuit
For a formal-fitting jumpsuit style, this Reformation pick may be the best of the bunch. A deep plunging V-neck can be worn with a bare chest for evenings out or layered under a cream turtleneck to amp up the cosy look.
Scotch & Soda zipped denim jumpsuit
The puff sleeves of this jumpsuit are what sold it to us, as this isn’t your everyday dungaree or boilersuit. The deep V-neck gives it that evening attire feel while the denim keeps it casual enough for everyday. Pair with party heels to amp up the glamour or black boots to pare back.
Paisie waist tie denim jumpsuit
The wrap waist of this Paisie jumpsuit is what made it, well, jump out to us. It’s not your everyday design, with a bow tie that fastens at the back, cropped legs and a sharp collar for a more formal fit.
Free People Lennox jumpsuit
The Free People Lennox denim jumpsuit is available in a whole host of colours, but it was this minty green tone that worked its way onto our wishlists. In a relaxed boilersuit design, with an adjustable front zip and skinny-cut legs, it’s cool, chic and certainly casual.
