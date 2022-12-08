When it comes to fashion, we’re forever looking to the past to see what styles should come back into the present, and denim jumpsuits are quickly rising up our wishlists.

Combining the laidback look of denim with slouchy cuts or more structured styles for a formal fit, the all-in-ones are available in a whole host of designs to suit any occasion. What you can be sure of for each and every one is the same high level of comfort that comes with wearing your favourite pair of jeans.

After all, few fashion items are as cool as a boilersuit, bringing serious off-duty daytime vibes, yet can be paired with a pair of party heels for evenings out on the town. And collars, puff sleeves and front wrap waists can make denim jumpsuits fall just on the right side of smart casual, meaning you can still wear them to work.