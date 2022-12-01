Denim skirts may fill you with 90s flashbacks, and, yes, we too have found ourselves transported back to that iconic Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake double-denim red carpet moment. But, whether you love it or loathe it, our obsession with Y2K fashion is showing no sign of slowing down, and the latest addition to the line-up of throwback fashion finds is the denim maxi skirt. Strutting down the runways of many a famous fashion house, denim skirts are set to be everywhere this summer, so we’re getting ahead of the curve and adding one to our wardrobes now – always one of the first to take on a new (even if it’s old) trend. Even Net-a-Porter have tipped it as one of their spring/summer 2023 must-haves and will be adding no less than nine styles to their offering next season.

Burberry’s high-waisted and even more highly structured skirt was one of the first on the scene, sweeping the floor of the runway while pairing perfectly with a sultry sheer shirt.

Burberry's denim maxi skirt was a standout style of the SS23 runway show

MM6 Maison Margiela followed suit with its denim-clad collection, and London-based designers Masha Popova and Stefan Cooke were also seen to go mad for the denim maxi skirt, stamping the fashion seal of approval on the throwback style. Taking the lead from luxury labels who set the trends for the season, we’re now starting to see a whole host of high street stores seep the trend into their collections. To style, wear as you would your favourite pair of jeans. Jumpers, shirts and cardigans will cosy them up for the winter weather, while a pair of knee-high boots will make sure you beat any Baltic breeze from rising up. Then, once the weather starts to warm up (oh, how we’re hoping that happens soon), simply swap out for a simple T-shirt, chunky loafers or a statement pair of sandals to see the style through all seasons.

