Y2K fashion is showing no signs of slowing down, and some of the biggest British designers are making denim maxi skirts the go-to style.
Denim skirts may fill you with 90s flashbacks, and, yes, we too have found ourselves transported back to that iconic Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake double-denim red carpet moment. But, whether you love it or loathe it, our obsession with Y2K fashion is showing no sign of slowing down, and the latest addition to the line-up of throwback fashion finds is the denim maxi skirt.
Strutting down the runways of many a famous fashion house, denim skirts are set to be everywhere this summer, so we’re getting ahead of the curve and adding one to our wardrobes now – always one of the first to take on a new (even if it’s old) trend. Even Net-a-Porter have tipped it as one of their spring/summer 2023 must-haves and will be adding no less than nine styles to their offering next season.
Burberry’s high-waisted and even more highly structured skirt was one of the first on the scene, sweeping the floor of the runway while pairing perfectly with a sultry sheer shirt.
MM6 Maison Margiela followed suit with its denim-clad collection, and London-based designers Masha Popova and Stefan Cooke were also seen to go mad for the denim maxi skirt, stamping the fashion seal of approval on the throwback style.
Taking the lead from luxury labels who set the trends for the season, we’re now starting to see a whole host of high street stores seep the trend into their collections.
To style, wear as you would your favourite pair of jeans. Jumpers, shirts and cardigans will cosy them up for the winter weather, while a pair of knee-high boots will make sure you beat any Baltic breeze from rising up.
Then, once the weather starts to warm up (oh, how we’re hoping that happens soon), simply swap out for a simple T-shirt, chunky loafers or a statement pair of sandals to see the style through all seasons.
Amapô denim maxi skirt
This tiered Amapô skirt is certainly sweet with its button-up front and ruffle hem. In a light-wash denim, it pairs perfectly with white jumpers, trainers and a simple white T-shirt.
Calvin Klein denim maxi skirt
Calvin Klein is famous for its cool vibes, and this skirt fits the brand brief perfectly. In a straight-cut shape with a thigh-high split, it’s effortlessly chic and can be worn year-round.
Hush sandy denim skirt
Coming in at a midi length, this dress isn’t quite a maxi style, but we’re giving it the golden seal of approval as it’s quite close enough. In a pencil style, it skims the body while the front knee-high split gives it that all-important walking room.
Rixo Maxine ecru denim skirt
When it comes to retro styles, few do it as fabulously as Rixo. And for anyone thinking that white is best kept for warmer weather, we’re here to ask you to reconsider. In fact, few looks are as festive as an all-white ensemble, so pair it with white boots and a turtle neck for the ultimate winter wardrobe.
M&S denim midi skirt
Bringing the classic denim skirt back into the centre of our attention, this M&S pick is perfect for those who like to keep things as they come. With a straight cut, midi length and patch-filled front, it’s a no frills find that does everything it says on the tin.
Free People dreamweaver maxi skirt
A black skirt may seem like an easier colour to style than the bright blue options. So, for anyone not quite brave enough to jump straight into the denim maxi skirt trend, this darker wash design may be the one for you.
Ganni ruffle hem denim maxi skirt
Trust Ganni to always be ahead of the trends, and this ruffle hem skirt is a perfect example. With belt loops and a button-up front, it can be slotted into your wardrobe in place of your favourite pair of jeans, while the open front and frilled hem make it just as easy to walk in.
Good American high shine compression maxi skirt
Giving the denim maxi skirt trend a more formal fit, this Good American option can be worn for a whole host of occasions. Whether you’re looking for an evening outfit or dressing it down with boots and a jumper, this one piece will be the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe and into summer.
Warehouse curve twill topstitch belted midi skirt
This Warehouse find is another black skirt that will work wonders in anyone’s wardrobe. Whether belted to accentuate the A-line fit or left bare for a more laid-back look, knee-high boots and a thin knit jumper will cosy this up into one cool yet comfy outfit.
Guess bodycon denim skirt
Although not quite a maxi, this Guess denim skirt still fits the longer-length brief. It will work wonders when worn with a statement pair of knee-high boots and a jumper, as well as a simple strappy top and sandals.
Ragyard x Hotfix denim maxi skirt in multi patchwork
A more fashion-forward take on the denim maxi skirt trend is this patchwork pick from Ragyard x Hotfix. Combining every shade of blue in stretches of the fabric, its full shape certainly stands out from the crowd.
Shop Ragyard x Hotfix denim maxi skirt in multi patchwork at Asos, £50
