Colourful denim will liven up your favourite jeans, jackets and jumpsuits for spring

Harriet Davey
Invest in pastel, colourful denim for spring and your wardrobe will be inevitably more joyful. 

When it comes to spring/summer 2021 trends, there are some that are tricky to try out and some that are totally wearable. As our interests are naturally swayed towards the latter, it’s all about trends that are easy to grasp IRL. While neutral colour palettes have captivated fashion insiders so far this year, with shades of ivory, sand and caramel being big news, it’s time to make way for for an exciting wave of new colour washes and they’re coming to light in your denim collections. All of our favourite shapes and styles of jeans, denim jackets and jumpsuits for the new season are being transformed in ice cream shades; from lemon sorbet to strawberry pink and pistachio.

The new denim shades are statement but oddly subtle, with the ability to either wear as a bright or incorporate into neutral outfits depending on the shade and tone. 

Keep the look loft and simple by running coloured denim with crisp white and contrasting tones of the same shade. Style influencer Karina gives a lesson in how to do it right with soft, minty jeans teamed with a classic white shirt and a slightly deeper green knit vest. And it’s ticking off so many new season trends in one fell swoop. 

For a punchy look that’ll gain attention, go for brighter shades and printed denim and pick and mix with other pastel shades. Fashion influencers Olivia and Alice have nailed the look by teaming dream denim jeans with soft spring knits. 

Want to give it a go? These are the best coloured jeans, jackets and jumpsuits that’ll update your denim collection. 

