Colourful denim will liven up your favourite jeans, jackets and jumpsuits for spring
- Harriet Davey
Invest in pastel, colourful denim for spring and your wardrobe will be inevitably more joyful.
When it comes to spring/summer 2021 trends, there are some that are tricky to try out and some that are totally wearable. As our interests are naturally swayed towards the latter, it’s all about trends that are easy to grasp IRL. While neutral colour palettes have captivated fashion insiders so far this year, with shades of ivory, sand and caramel being big news, it’s time to make way for for an exciting wave of new colour washes and they’re coming to light in your denim collections. All of our favourite shapes and styles of jeans, denim jackets and jumpsuits for the new season are being transformed in ice cream shades; from lemon sorbet to strawberry pink and pistachio.
The new denim shades are statement but oddly subtle, with the ability to either wear as a bright or incorporate into neutral outfits depending on the shade and tone.
Keep the look loft and simple by running coloured denim with crisp white and contrasting tones of the same shade. Style influencer Karina gives a lesson in how to do it right with soft, minty jeans teamed with a classic white shirt and a slightly deeper green knit vest. And it’s ticking off so many new season trends in one fell swoop.
For a punchy look that’ll gain attention, go for brighter shades and printed denim and pick and mix with other pastel shades. Fashion influencers Olivia and Alice have nailed the look by teaming dream denim jeans with soft spring knits.
Want to give it a go? These are the best coloured jeans, jackets and jumpsuits that’ll update your denim collection.
Shop best coloured denim
Mango jumpsuit
One-piece outfits get the go-ahead and this dream jumpsuit is first on the wish list. Made from sustainable denim, this 90s style will work across all seasons no matter the weather.
Alex Mill jeans
Collaborating with a no-waste mill in Guatemala called The New Denim Project, these Alex Mill jeans in sunshine yellow come with a guilt-free feeling knowing they’re made more sustainably than your average pair of jeans.
Shop Alex Mill Patrick high-rise wide-leg jeans at Net-a-Porter, £105.58
New Look jeans
These light green jeans are the perfect new season investment. Wear with a white T-shirt and Birkenstocks for an easy day-to-day look that’ll never let you down in the outfit department.
Monki jacket
Utility dressing was a major catwalk trend this season and a multi-pocket jacket is an easy way to channel the trend.
This lilac style feels fresh for spring and looks great with box-fresh white trainers or chunky leather sandals.
Oasis jacket
Update the much-loved denim jacket by opting for a coloured style. Instead of a fitted silhouette loved in the early 00s, grab this in a size up (or two) for an oversized, relaxed feel.
H&M dress
If you’re colour shy, ease yourself into the trend with white denim. Not only will it brighten up classic piece such as mini dresses, jeans and jackets, it’ll also go with every accessory you own.
Chimala jeans
A straight-leg, high-waisted pair of jeans are universally flattering. This pastel pink pair by Chimala will be so good with a tie-dye top and colourful kicks.
Shop Chimala Painter straight-leg jeans at Net-a-Porter, £345
