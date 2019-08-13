When it comes to spring/summer 2021 trends, there are some that are tricky to try out and some that are totally wearable. As our interests are naturally swayed towards the latter, it’s all about trends that are easy to grasp IRL. While neutral colour palettes have captivated fashion insiders so far this year, with shades of ivory, sand and caramel being big news, it’s time to make way for for an exciting wave of new colour washes and they’re coming to light in your denim collections. All of our favourite shapes and styles of jeans, denim jackets and jumpsuits for the new season are being transformed in ice cream shades; from lemon sorbet to strawberry pink and pistachio.

The new denim shades are statement but oddly subtle, with the ability to either wear as a bright or incorporate into neutral outfits depending on the shade and tone.