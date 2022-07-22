That’s not to say that it’s all been plain sailing, she adds. “I think I’m lucky that I came along during a time when there wasn’t an over-saturation of vintage Depop stores, so it took about six months for it really take off and get a following. I think it’s harder now just because there’s so much competition.”

What have been the difficulties of pushing her shop to success? Despite now employing a team of six, she says that in the beginning, sourcing, photographing, styling, wearing and organising all of her samples seemed nearly impossible. “It was hard to keep the motivation on sales where I got no sales, and my parents were struggling to understand how it was a job,” she says.

When sellers reach a certain level of popularity on Depop, they’re added to a WhatsApp group of other users that have reached similar levels of popularity. “It’s been nice for everybody that’s struggled to get to where they are now to be able to chat to people going through the same thing.” Other users she’s found companionship with on her Depop journey are Past Trash and Isabella Vrana, both of which are also in the top five female sellers on Depop.

Now that they’re among the few that have reached such levels of success on the app that they’ve been able to make it their main source of income, where do they see themselves? For Mass, it’s being so ubiquitous that people can identify a Remass piece anywhere. For McTriBouy, it’s becoming “a safe haven for old clothes”.

Before she darts back to the whimsical and frothy world of Sooki Sooki, McTriBouy asks people considering a move to making Depop their main job to “follow your heart, don’t listen to the nos and trust your instincts. That will serve you right.”