Cocoon Club is the designer bag rental service that charges as little as £19 for your favourite It bag
Can’t decide between a Balenciaga, Loewe and Chanel bag? Cocoon Club is the designer bag rental service that will allow you to try all of them before you buy.
For anyone who’s ever felt as though the only way they’d ever have a designer or Big Name bag nestled on their shoulder or in the crook of their elbow is by remortgaging their flat or selling a limb, there’s a new rental service you ought to know about.
Founded by Vestiaire Collective alumna Ceanne Fernandes-Wong, Cocoon Club is a rental service like no other. Firstly, its dealings are currently only in handbags. Balenciaga, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Prada – you name it, its roster is an encyclopedia of fashion’s biggest names and oft-times most expensive bags.
The premise is simple: you pay either a weekly fee, which starts at £19, or a monthly fee, which starts at £99, and you rent your chosen designer handbag for between one month to three months. It enables a try-before-you-buy mentality, whereby before making the plunge and investing in a handbag, you can test out some of the most in-demand styles.
Fernandes-Wong honed her attentions to handbags because, unlike clothing, they don’t discriminate by size. “I wanted this to be something that was really universal and handbags are that,” she tells Stylist. “Handbags in the luxury area, if you think about them from a practical standpoint, are durable, universal and well-crafted. They’re a product that can overall stand the test of time and have as small an impact on the environment as possible.”
Cocoon Club launched in November 2019, a matter of months before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns. It marked a tumultuous start for the business but, Fernandes-Wong stresses, handbags are a business for every body, unlike clothing rental, which saw a marked dip in business as people opted for comfortable, often elasticated loungewear.
From Fendi Baguettes to Loewe Puzzles, Cocoon Club’s roster, which is based in its headquarters in west London, is a veritable fashion-lover’s dream and, in its short three-year existence, the service has seen demand spike. That’s unsurprising, given that research has predicted that fashion rental services are expected to grow more than 10% year-on-year until 2027.
For Fernandes-Wong, it’s about democratising luxury fashion in an ever conscious world where sustainability and provenance remain deciding factors for customers. Next up, the Cocoon Club team will focus on expansion outside of the UK to bring its rental service to as many eyes, and indeed arms, as possible.
It’s the ultimate handbag wardrobe that you didn’t know you could have access to and, really, what’s not to love about that?
