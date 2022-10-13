Cocoon Club launched in November 2019, a matter of months before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns. It marked a tumultuous start for the business but, Fernandes-Wong stresses, handbags are a business for every body, unlike clothing rental, which saw a marked dip in business as people opted for comfortable, often elasticated loungewear.

From Fendi Baguettes to Loewe Puzzles, Cocoon Club’s roster, which is based in its headquarters in west London, is a veritable fashion-lover’s dream and, in its short three-year existence, the service has seen demand spike. That’s unsurprising, given that research has predicted that fashion rental services are expected to grow more than 10% year-on-year until 2027.

For Fernandes-Wong, it’s about democratising luxury fashion in an ever conscious world where sustainability and provenance remain deciding factors for customers. Next up, the Cocoon Club team will focus on expansion outside of the UK to bring its rental service to as many eyes, and indeed arms, as possible.

It’s the ultimate handbag wardrobe that you didn’t know you could have access to and, really, what’s not to love about that?

Explore the Cocoon Club collection here, from £19