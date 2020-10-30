Women For Women International to host virtual designer car boot sale
- Stylist Team
- Published
Women For Women International is hosting a virtual car boot sale packed with designer goods, here’s how you can join.
It might be grey and rainy outside, but here’s something for you to look forward to. Women for Women International is hosting a virtual car boot sale crammed to the digital rafters with designer goods, on Saturday 7th November.
Leading designers, fashion icons, celebrities and coveted brands will be delving into their collections to support Women for Women International’s work with women survivors of war. The virtual event brings you a rare opportunity to buy beautifully curated luxury pre-loved fashion at amazing prices (and all from the comfort of your own home). All funds raised go directly to help women survivors of conflict and their families; many of whom are on the very frontlines of the COVID-19 response in the countries Women for Women International works.
The first virtual event was an incredible success; in the midst of the pandemic Women for Women International pivoted to move their flagship fundraising event online and raised over £77,000.
“The impact of the pandemic is being felt all around the world, but it’s further amplified in war-torn countries where poverty, conflict and gender discrimination make the women we serve most vulnerable to infectious diseases,” Brita Fernandez Schmidt, Executive Director, Women for Women International tells Stylist. “I’m so thrilled that our friends in the fashion industry are opening up their wardrobes again so you can support women living in the world’s most dangerous places whilst celebrating your love of fashion. Thank you everyone for putting the power of kindness, innovation and sisterhood into action. Together we can make a difference.”
Expect cherry-picked vintage, unique samples and one-off designer items from editors, stylists and designers, including Alex Eagle, The Outnet, Alice Temperley, Anya Hindmarch, Charlotte Olympia, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, Chinti & Parker, Jasmine Hemsley, Jimmy Choo, Laura Bailey, Maria Kastani, Olivia von Halle, Rejina Pyo and Yasmine Sewell… plus many more to be announced soon.
And in even better news, Stylist is involved again. This November, Stylist will be auctioning a night’s stay at The Ned*, one of London’s most exclusive (and chic) hotels. The prize includes dinner and access to the spa.
So make sure you tune in to grab a designer bargain and help raise money for charity too.
How it works
The virtual car boot sale will go live at 11am on Saturday 7th November across Instagram. Visit @womenforwomenuk as soon as the event is live for the full programme of style influencers, celebrities and fashion brands. They will be going live across their own Instagram channels at allotted time slots throughout the day selling donated pieces in aid of Women for Women International.
Buyers can ‘swipe up’ on seller’s Instagram channels to be directed to the designated Women for Women International shopping page where they will be invited to bid for their chosen item.
Each seller’s pieces will be available to buy for a fixed time period, starting from the time the seller goes live on their Instagram channel.
All postage and behind-the-scenes customer service, payment and logistics will be handled by Women for Women International.
Door-to-door, no-contact collection and couriered delivery of items will be arranged and paid for by Women for Women International.
100% of the proceeds will go to Women for Women International’s work supporting women affected by war.
Stylist is auctioning a mid-week, one night stay at The Ned with dinner.
T&Cs
- One night’s stay in a medium room
- Subject to availability
- Dinner included to the value of £150
Images: The Ned, Women for Women International