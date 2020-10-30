It might be grey and rainy outside, but here’s something for you to look forward to. Women for Women International is hosting a virtual car boot sale crammed to the digital rafters with designer goods, on Saturday 7th November.

Leading designers, fashion icons, celebrities and coveted brands will be delving into their collections to support Women for Women International’s work with women survivors of war. The virtual event brings you a rare opportunity to buy beautifully curated luxury pre-loved fashion at amazing prices (and all from the comfort of your own home). All funds raised go directly to help women survivors of conflict and their families; many of whom are on the very frontlines of the COVID-19 response in the countries Women for Women International works.

The first virtual event was an incredible success; in the midst of the pandemic Women for Women International pivoted to move their flagship fundraising event online and raised over £77,000.

“The impact of the pandemic is being felt all around the world, but it’s further amplified in war-torn countries where poverty, conflict and gender discrimination make the women we serve most vulnerable to infectious diseases,” Brita Fernandez Schmidt, Executive Director, Women for Women International tells Stylist. “I’m so thrilled that our friends in the fashion industry are opening up their wardrobes again so you can support women living in the world’s most dangerous places whilst celebrating your love of fashion. Thank you everyone for putting the power of kindness, innovation and sisterhood into action. Together we can make a difference.”

Expect cherry-picked vintage, unique samples and one-off designer items from editors, stylists and designers, including Alex Eagle, The Outnet, Alice Temperley, Anya Hindmarch, Charlotte Olympia, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, Chinti & Parker, Jasmine Hemsley, Jimmy Choo, Laura Bailey, Maria Kastani, Olivia von Halle, Rejina Pyo and Yasmine Sewell… plus many more to be announced soon.