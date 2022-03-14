What do you want Khula to be known for?

Building a community that isn’t exclusive and that gives back. I see what it does for people’s confidence and it makes me really happy. I want Khula to be known for being forward and unique-thinking too. I think I will have a more concrete answer this time next year, but for now I’m having fun.

Fashion is a saturated industry – how do you cut through the noise?

I have to ask myself, why am I doing this? Who is it for? I come from a background where things aren’t handed to you. Everything is built from the ground up and I use that authenticity and drive to my advantage. I’m also very aware that trends and brilliant ideas come from my people. I just trust the process and let the images and impact do the talking. It’s very hard, though. I’ve broken down in my studio multiple times and fell onto my sofa bed out of exhaustion. It’s not an easy journey, but I know it’ll pay off.

If you could go back in time and give your younger self a piece of advice, what would it be?

I’ve always been the same person. I bump into very old friends and they all tell me the classic line of how they all knew this was destined to be. Don’t get me wrong, I haven’t completely made it but they can see I’m doing what has always made me happy for a living, which is creating. I would tell younger Sophia to just keep at it. I promise you got this. Never compromise your character and be kind to everyone you meet.

What does the future for Khula hold?

A very Instagram and dog-friendly studio space with ideas that make people say, “Rah, that’s sick.”