Staying in is the new going out – these are the luxe loungewear sets to dress down in

From Alexa Chung’s favourite sleepwear to exclusive prints, these are the luxe loungewear brands to know.
November means one thing when it comes to the fashion world, and that’s the beginning of party season. As we’re sure you can agree, it’s tricky to find a date in your diary that doesn’t have an event, occasion or night out that requires getting dressed up the foreseeable. Of course the Stylist fashion team is here to help by finding the best sequin dresses around, the black dresses you can rely on year after year, and the high street party shoes that will be the finishing touch to any outfit.
Although going out is something to look forward to, staying in is just as good. Now the Baltic weather is making us want to cancel all our plans, the idea of putting on a great pair of PJs and merging into the sofa becomes an ever more appealing option.
So much so, even designers are creating outfits especially for lounging around. In style, of course. Fashion queen Alexa Chung has launched her first sleepwear collection today for her brand ALEXACHUNG and if the satin pistachio styles, vintage details and paisley prints don’t make you send a ‘sorry I can’t make it’ text, we don’t know what will.
Then there are the lesser-known brands, including Honna with a classic stripe set that will be your new everyday pair. Add to this, Liberty London’s archives were searched by the in-house designers to find exclusive prints for iconic luxury silk sets, and you get the perfect excuse to get dressed up for staying in.
Make a cup of tea, sit back, and continue reading to find all the luxe loungewear brands that will make staying in the new going out.
ALEXACHUNG
We would expect the new sleepwear collection by ALEXACHUNG to be as stylish as the ready-to-wear collections, and we weren’t wrong.
The silky PJ set in pistachio is just asking to be worn for a cosy-yet-chic night in. The fashion team suggests you may also want to wear the shirt out of the house with jeans and boots, too. Bedtime outfits outside? Yes please!
Jacqueline pyjama set, £290, ALEXACHUNG
ALEXACHUNG
If you want an alternative to the classic top and shorts or trousers combo, then look to the playsuit.
This paisley print runs through Alexa’s sleep collection; there’s also a gown, sleep mask and shorts and cami top set to lookout for.
Neely playsuit, £240, ALEXACHUNG
Honna
Created by style editor Barbara McMillan, the female-founded brand puts the knowledge of a stylist to great use.
With an edit of timeless, classic pyjamas; the under-£100 sets have bridged the gap between luxury and affordable sleepwear.
Green stripe pyjama set, £95, Honna
Honna
This stripe pyjama set also comes in six over other colourways. The Stylist fashion team has already seen them popping up on their Insta feeds of the most stylish women.
Green stripe pyjama set, £95, Honna
Desmond & Dempsey
Created by a couple, the Desmond & Dempsey luxury cotton PJ sets are all feature standout prints that won’t go unnoticed.
With a mix of cami tops, short and long sleeve tops mixed with trousers or shorts – you’re guaranteed to find a style to suit you.
Printed cotton-voile pajama set, £150, Desmond & Dempsey at net-a-porter.com
Oysho
If you haven’t heard of Oysho, it’s one of the sister brands to Zara that specialises in lingerie, sports, sleep and beach. Basically all the essentials you need all year round, and they’re actually affordable.
Pick up this polka set and you’ll want to wear it out of the house, too.
Ecru polka dot shirt, £25.99, Oysho
Oysho
Polka dots have been big news throughout all seasons during 2019. Now, they’ve also ventured into sleepwear, and we approve.
Sleek and effortless, these stretch-waist trousers are exactly what the festive season needs.
Polka dot trousers, £19.99, Oysho
Hush
Head to the Hush nightwear section and you won’t be disappointed. Printed sets, super cosy slippers and chic robes make up the ideal staying in package.
This soft jersey set will see you through winter in serious style.
Placket jersey pyjama set, £55, Hush
Liberty London
Known for its exclusive printed designs, Liberty London is the go-to for gifting. The latest sleep collection launched last month and features designs found from the 45,000 prints in the brand’s archives.
Sales of its own brand sleepwear has doubled this year, and we can see why – this silk set is one you’ll cherish for a lifetime.
Virginia silk charmeuse robe, £395, Liberty London
Yolke
The London-based womenswear brand is most recognised for its iconic printed pjs. The best part is they also have Little Yolke that features all the same designs for children aged 1-10, so you can twin with your favourite little person.
It’s a Christmas day selfie waiting to happen!
Prowling leopard cotton pyjama set, £145, Yolke
Sleeper
Sleeper is one of the brands that reinvented our summer dress collection earlier in the year with puff-sleeve styles. However they originally began as sleepwear – hence the name.
Still ahead of the PJ game, this feather trimmed two-piece will be the most extra loungewear you’ll ever wear, but it’ll work also for party season with heels. if you ever decide to leave the house, that is!
Black feather-trimmed crepe de chine pajama set, £245, Sleeper at net-a-porter.com
Images: courtesy of brands