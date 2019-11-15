Staying in is the new going out – these are the luxe loungewear sets to dress down in

November means one thing when it comes to the fashion world, and that’s the beginning of party season. As we’re sure you can agree, it’s tricky to find a date in your diary that doesn’t have an event, occasion or night out that requires getting dressed up the foreseeable. Of course the Stylist fashion team is here to help by finding the best sequin dresses around, the black dresses you can rely on year after year, and the high street party shoes that will be the finishing touch to any outfit.

Although going out is something to look forward to, staying in is just as good. Now the Baltic weather is making us want to cancel all our plans, the idea of putting on a great pair of PJs and merging into the sofa becomes an ever more appealing option.