These are the scarves you’ll want to buy for a friend (and keep for yourself)

From affordable cashmere to supersize blanket styles – these are the scarves to invest in already.
Buying a scarf for some may be an essential purchase that requires little thought aside from needing to keep your neck area warm. For us, it reminds us of movies and characters that have made the scarf a must-have accessory.
Remember when Bridget Jones wrapped her soft cream number over her head with black oval sunnies (à la Audrey Hepburn) and headed off in the open-roof car with Daniel Cleaver? Or when Isla Fisher’s character, Rebecca Bloomwood in Confessions of a Shopaholic basically changed her life thanks to a green scarf? And don’t even get us started on the colour block Harry Potter styles. Who knew scarves could become so memorable? Well, if designer styles including Burberry, Acne Studios and Loewe are anything to go by this season, they’ll be just that.
With monogramming, statement logos and luxe fabrics such as wool and mohair – these are the scarves you’ll buy as a gift, and end up wanting to wear yourself. It’s not just designer iterations either, John Lewis & Partners has a best-selling cashmere scarf in an array of colourways, Mango has an oversize style under £30 and Cos’ classic tan style is a sure-fire win.
These are the best scarves to keep you cosy, yet oh so chic.
Loewe
If (like most of us) you’re unsure how to pronounce Loewe then you need to see the short fashion film, here, with Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.
A Loewe scarf will be one of those designer pieces you reach for year after year. This one also comes in soft cream.
Embroidered mohair-blend scarf, £405, Loewe at net-a-porter.cm
Acne Studios
Logomania isn’t going anywhere this season, in fact, the bigger the branding the better when it comes to Acne Studios.
At least you won’t have to waste time telling everyone where you got it from!
Toronto checked wool scarf, £180, Acne Studios at mytheresa.com
Cos
Cos is the go-to for those who have a minimalist style. Chic coats, oversize dresses and accessories that’ll last multiple years sum it up.
Go for this colour block scarf and it’ll update a classic car coat.
Colour-block cashmere scarf, £69, Cos
Mango
This pistachio hue wool scarf is just made to be worn with a classic tan, grey or black-belted coat.
Wool scarf, £29.99, Mango
Joseph
A bright colour block scarf will never fail to liven up an outfit. Try teaming it with a matching jumper for a Joseph-approved look.
Wool cashmere scarf, £395, Joseph
Zara
Supersize scarves look instantly premium no matter the price. This under-£20 check print beauty from Zara will look so good clashed with a printed coat.
Houndstooth scarf, £19.99, Zara
John Lewis & Partners
This classic scarf is one of John Lewis and Partners’ bestsellers. In six timeless shades, it’s the super-soft scarf that’ll make adding layers more appealing.
Cashmere travel wrap scarf, £149, John Lewis & Partners
Burberry
It wouldn’t be a scarf edit without a bit of Burberry. Instead of the iconic check, it’s all about the monogram logo print this season.
Cashmere monogram scarf, £520, Burberry at harrods.com
Ganni
If it isn’t a cult Ganni jumper or dress, it’s a hat or scarf. This multicoloured hero will make everyone envious of your layers.
Striped wool-blend scarf, £120, Ganni at net-a-porter.com
Images: courtesy of brands