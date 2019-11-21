These are the scarves you’ll want to buy for a friend (and keep for yourself)

Buying a scarf for some may be an essential purchase that requires little thought aside from needing to keep your neck area warm. For us, it reminds us of movies and characters that have made the scarf a must-have accessory.

Remember when Bridget Jones wrapped her soft cream number over her head with black oval sunnies (à la Audrey Hepburn) and headed off in the open-roof car with Daniel Cleaver? Or when Isla Fisher’s character, Rebecca Bloomwood in Confessions of a Shopaholic basically changed her life thanks to a green scarf? And don’t even get us started on the colour block Harry Potter styles. Who knew scarves could become so memorable? Well, if designer styles including Burberry, Acne Studios and Loewe are anything to go by this season, they’ll be just that.