The most luxurious loungewear to relax in this Christmas
- Helen Atkin
- Published
With Christmas just around the corner these are the best luxury loungewear pieces to invest in now and wear year round.
Ten years ago no-one had heard of leisurewear. Sure, the 80s saw the brightly coloured shell suit, the 90s the Brit pop tracksuit and the 2000s the velour Juicy Couture of the Paris Hilton era, but these were relative flashes in the pan. A zeitgeisty moment of standout dressing before jeans returned to being the most commonly worn bottom half.
In recent years though, leisurewear has become part of everyday life. Where tracksuits were once seen as either a sporting outfit or something just for inside the house, the inclusion of the tracksuit under the banner of leisurewear has made them more approachable, an almost safe option.
The same can be said of pyjamas. In the mid-2010s, they suddenly became acceptable out of the house. In luxe materials and bold patterns, they were seen on women in the evening paired with heels or embellished loafers.
As with many trends, leisurewear took its first steps on celebrities (most frequently snapped at the airport) and on street style stars. No longer are pyjamas, tracksuits and oversized knits seen as slovenly weekend attire, they’re chic, luxe and acceptable everyday wear. Styled as a full look or broken down into component parts, these relaxed pieces work for our more practical attitude to dressing.
Here are our favourite luxe loungewear pieces to buy now.
Ven Store
Cashmere jumper, £210, Ven Store
Cashmere trousers, £170, Ven Store
Wear this tracksuit as a full outfit, or pair the beige jumper with tonal trousers and shoes for a chic office look.
Extreme Cashmere
Cardigan, £515, Extreme Cashmere at Matchesfashion.com
Trousers, £630, Extreme Cashmere at matchesfashion.com
Paired with a white t-shirt, muted tweed jacket and with loafers, these trousers work just the same as chinos.
Chinti & Parker
Collared sweater, £250, Chinti & Parker
Track pants, £295 , Chinti & Parker
Tuck this Chinti & Parker collared sweater into jeans and wear as a polo when switching up the full tracksuit.
Joseph
Poncho, £795, Joseph
Throw this Joseph poncho over a neutral tracksuit or white jeans, a beige roll neck and chunky Chelsea boots.
Fleur of England
Silk pyjamas, £350, Fleur of England
Pull this set apart and wear the shirt over a mustard roll neck, topped off with a beige overshirt and tailored trousers.
Bella Freud
Roll neck, £410, Bella Freud
Track pant, £460 , Bella Freud
Worn under a mac and paired with white trainers, relaxed weekend style is as easy as throwing on your most comfortable outfit.
Madeleine Thompson
Hoodie, £298, Madeleine Thompson
Track pant, £378 , Madeleine Thompson
Wear a slim white roll neck and an oversized beige wool coat with this striped Madeleine Thompson set.
Extreme Cashmere
Cardigan, £700, Extreme Cashmere at Matchesfashion.com
A woolly warmer for any occasion, this cardigan looks equally chic when worn with a cream cashmere tracksuit or over an all-white tailored look: think a white roll neck and slim white trousers.
Love Stories
Pyjama shirt, £85, Love Stories
Pyjama pants, £85, Love Stories
Wear chunky gold jewellery and strappy sandals with these pyjamas for a high impact evening outfit. Or pair the trousers with a belted black blazer and pointed mules.
Derek Rose
Cardigan, £675 , Derek Rose
Track pant, £495, Derek Rose
A slight spin on the normal tracksuit, this Derek Rose navy set has a chunky cashmere cardigan to pair with cashmere track pant.
Desmond & Dempsey
Quilted robe, £310, Desmond & Dempsey
Wear this patterned robe just like a quilted jacket, over jeans, a crisp white shirt and round toes flats.
Gucci
Cardigan, £1050 , Gucci
Track bottoms, £980 , Gucci
Trust Gucci to take the average tracksuit and amp it up. Inspired by tennis whites, this tracksuit is the definition of luxe loungewear.
Olivia von Halle
Silk-cashmere tracksuit, £995, Olivia von Halle
Arrive at your long haul destination in style, in Olivia von Halle’s stand out burgundy tracksuit.
Eres
Cashmere sweater, £480, Eres at Net-a-porter.com
Wide-leg pant, £605, Eres at Net-a-porter.com
Not just for winter days, Ere’s cream tracksuit is ideal for cooler summer evenings.
Asceno
Silk shirt, £235 , Asceno
Silk trousers, £210 , Asceno
Clash textures and materials and pair these silk pyjamas with a cream jumpers and tan leather jacket.
Allude
Travel set, £845 , Allude at Matchesfashion.com
Switch your jeans for a navy tracksuit bottom and wear Allude’s cashmere pair with a grey knit, oversized blazer and hoop earrings.
Johnstons of Elgin
Cashmere poncho, £175, Johnstons of Elgin at Net-a-porter.com
Wear Johnstons poncho over other knits for extra warmth and hint to the layered jumper street style trend of the season.
Holding images courtesy of Getty.
All other images courtesy of the brands.