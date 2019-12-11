The most luxurious loungewear to relax in this Christmas

In recent years though, leisurewear has become part of everyday life. Where tracksuits were once seen as either a sporting outfit or something just for inside the house, the inclusion of the tracksuit under the banner of leisurewear has made them more approachable, an almost safe option.

The same can be said of pyjamas. In the mid-2010s, they suddenly became acceptable out of the house. In luxe materials and bold patterns, they were seen on women in the evening paired with heels or embellished loafers.