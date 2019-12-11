Fashion

The most luxurious loungewear to relax in this Christmas

Helen Atkin
With Christmas just around the corner these are the best luxury loungewear pieces to invest in now and wear year round.

Ten years ago no-one had heard of leisurewear. Sure, the 80s saw the brightly coloured shell suit, the 90s the Brit pop tracksuit and the 2000s the velour Juicy Couture of the Paris Hilton era, but these were relative flashes in the pan. A zeitgeisty moment of standout dressing before jeans returned to being the most commonly worn bottom half.

Emili Sindlev in a luxe tracksuit on the streets of Copehagen.

In recent years though, leisurewear has become part of everyday life. Where tracksuits were once seen as either a sporting outfit or something just for inside the house, the inclusion of the tracksuit under the banner of leisurewear has made them more approachable, an almost safe option.

The same can be said of pyjamas. In the mid-2010s, they suddenly became acceptable out of the house. In luxe materials and bold patterns, they were seen on women in the evening paired with heels or embellished loafers.

Lisa Banholzer in Louis Vuitton pyjamas.

As with many trends, leisurewear took its first steps on celebrities (most frequently snapped at the airport) and on street style stars. No longer are pyjamas, tracksuits and oversized knits seen as slovenly weekend attire, they’re chic, luxe and acceptable everyday wear. Styled as a full look or broken down into component parts, these relaxed pieces work for our more practical attitude to dressing.

Here are our favourite luxe loungewear pieces to buy now.

