It is no overstatement to say that there is no outfit that can’t be transformed by a pair of statement sunglasses. A classic silver-framed aviator brings indie-glamour to an otherwise polished printed midi dress while an oversized black style always adds drama (just ask any street style influencer). Then there are the 1950s-inspired cateye designs and coloured frames that are perfect for experimenting with your look, without needing to buy a whole new wardrobe.

If you’re still reaching for that battered pair that’s lurking around at the bottom of your summer straw bag, it’s time to give your sunglasses game a serious upgrade. Say “goodbye” to stocking up on novelty pairs that end up forgotten at the bottom of a drawer and instead invest in a luxe style that will feel chic for summers to come.

Not sure where to begin your search for the perfect pair? We’ve found the best timeless sunglasses that will elevate your day-to-day wardrobe and never go out of style.