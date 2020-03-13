Fashion

10 timeless sunglasses that are definitely worth the investment

Posted by
Kitty McGee
Published

A statement piece that will instantly elevate your every outfit, a pair of timeless sunglasses is the ultimate style investment. We’ve found the chicest pairs to buy now and wear with your favourite summer looks for seasons to come. 

The power of accessories should never be underestimated. A beaded barrette or an embellished hair clip will instantly elevate an otherwise laidback jeans and T-shirt combination while a colourful tote bag will add a serious splash of personality to even the most corporate of office-appropriate suits

While some of you will have already mastered the art of layering gold chains and stacking signet rings, to the uninitiated the world of accessories can be intimidating. But there’s one timeless piece that stands out from the pack as the styling essential (and sunny weather necessity) that no one should be without. 

Whether you prefer to go all out with stacks of jewellery or opt for a pared back approach, even minimalists can’t resist the allure of a pair of great sunglasses. 

You may also like

8 questions to ask yourself when clearing out your wardrobe

It is no overstatement to say that there is no outfit that can’t be transformed by a pair of statement sunglasses. A classic silver-framed aviator brings indie-glamour to an otherwise polished printed midi dress while an oversized black style always adds drama (just ask any street style influencer). Then there are the 1950s-inspired cateye designs and coloured frames that are perfect for experimenting with your look, without needing to buy a whole new wardrobe. 

If you’re still reaching for that battered pair that’s lurking around at the bottom of your summer straw bag, it’s time to give your sunglasses game a serious upgrade. Say “goodbye” to stocking up on novelty pairs that end up forgotten at the bottom of a drawer and instead invest in a luxe style that will feel chic for summers to come.  

Not sure where to begin your search for the perfect pair? We’ve found the best timeless sunglasses that will elevate your day-to-day wardrobe and never go out of style.

  • Fendi

    Another retro style that’s been elevated to new heights of cool, Fendi’s interpretation of the classic 70s-inspired square shape and coloured lens feels completely contemporary. 

    Shop Fendi Promeneye £279

    BUY NOW

  • Loewe

    An angular update on the classic cateye, this exaggerated black frame will look cool for years to come. The subtle Anagram silver logo on the arm adds an extra touch of luxe.

    Shop Loewe Acetate cateye sunglasses black, £260

    BUY NOW

Images: courtesy of brands

Want a weekly edit of key pieces and brilliant brands? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Fashion email

Stylist Daily