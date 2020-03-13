10 timeless sunglasses that are definitely worth the investment
- Kitty McGee
- Published
A statement piece that will instantly elevate your every outfit, a pair of timeless sunglasses is the ultimate style investment. We’ve found the chicest pairs to buy now and wear with your favourite summer looks for seasons to come.
The power of accessories should never be underestimated. A beaded barrette or an embellished hair clip will instantly elevate an otherwise laidback jeans and T-shirt combination while a colourful tote bag will add a serious splash of personality to even the most corporate of office-appropriate suits.
While some of you will have already mastered the art of layering gold chains and stacking signet rings, to the uninitiated the world of accessories can be intimidating. But there’s one timeless piece that stands out from the pack as the styling essential (and sunny weather necessity) that no one should be without.
Whether you prefer to go all out with stacks of jewellery or opt for a pared back approach, even minimalists can’t resist the allure of a pair of great sunglasses.
It is no overstatement to say that there is no outfit that can’t be transformed by a pair of statement sunglasses. A classic silver-framed aviator brings indie-glamour to an otherwise polished printed midi dress while an oversized black style always adds drama (just ask any street style influencer). Then there are the 1950s-inspired cateye designs and coloured frames that are perfect for experimenting with your look, without needing to buy a whole new wardrobe.
If you’re still reaching for that battered pair that’s lurking around at the bottom of your summer straw bag, it’s time to give your sunglasses game a serious upgrade. Say “goodbye” to stocking up on novelty pairs that end up forgotten at the bottom of a drawer and instead invest in a luxe style that will feel chic for summers to come.
Not sure where to begin your search for the perfect pair? We’ve found the best timeless sunglasses that will elevate your day-to-day wardrobe and never go out of style.
Alexander McQueen
These quirky frames by Alexander McQueen are irresistibly fun. The hexagonal frames and pink tinted glass make for the perfect festival accessory, while the bejeweled beetle sitting on the side of the lens will earn you compliments all summer long.
Gucci
When it comes to iconic accessories, no one does it quite like Gucci. If you’re already a fan of the brand’s bestselling logo belts and Horsebit bags then prepare to fall in love with their bamboo-effect sunglasses.
Victoria Beckham
If there’s anyone who’s fit to deliver a master class in the art of wearing sunglasses, it’s Victoria Beckham. It’s no surprise that her eponymous brand offers some ultra-chic styles, such as this angular yellow-toned pair.
Prada
Prada’s playful designs feel like a tonic for the soul. This conversation-starting yellow pair will look especially impactful when worn with a monochromatic look such as an all-black maxi dress or a white linen jumpsuit.
Valentino
A timeless cat-eye never goes out of fashion. Lean into the style’s glamourous 1950s roots with this vintage-look tortoiseshell frame.
Shop Valentino VLOGO acetate cat-eye sunglasses at My Theresa, £244
Tom Ford
Tom Ford’s iconic sunglasses are just about as glamorous as it gets. Throw on this square oversized style with distressed denim and an aviator jacket for instant off-duty model style.
Celine
Love an oversized style but find black too severe? Then this light-coloured frame with a hint of tortoiseshell is the perfect pair for you. Wear with a tan trench or camel coat for a look that strikes the perfect balance between cool and chic.
Zimmermann
This stand-out style by Australian label Zimmermann has to be one of the most distinctive we’ve seen. The curved wire frame will bring a free-spirited touch to all your beachy outfits this summer.
Fendi
Another retro style that’s been elevated to new heights of cool, Fendi’s interpretation of the classic 70s-inspired square shape and coloured lens feels completely contemporary.
Loewe
An angular update on the classic cateye, this exaggerated black frame will look cool for years to come. The subtle Anagram silver logo on the arm adds an extra touch of luxe.
Images: courtesy of brands