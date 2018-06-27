How these 5 designers are revolutionising sustainable fashion

Christopher Raeburn has made no secret of his desire to protect the planet through his eponymous brand. His designs incorporate the ethos of ‘Remade, Reduced, Recycled’, pioneering a sustainable movement in fashion design. Not only are his creations iconic, but they also merge style and functionality, proving that caring about the environment does not compromise fashionable integrity.

“I think as a designer you have an obligation to consider what you are doing and why,” he says. “Ultimately, we want to make strong, sustainable choices that provide our customers with a completely unique and desirable product.”

Raeburn adds that his key focus is using otherwise wasteful materials to create new and extremely sought-after designs: think old parachutes or army blankets. Never has someone looked so good in an old bin bag - literally.