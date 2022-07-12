Of all of the 00s brands making a comeback – Juicy Couture, Von Dutch and Ed Hardy – there are few whose return has been as triumphant as Diesel’s.

Thanks to the appointment of Glenn Martens – the man responsible for the direction of Paris-based label Y/Project – as the brand’s creative director in 2020, Diesel has been fully ushered back into the fashion fold and is now a firm favourite of the style set.