TikTok’s favourite brand, Diesel, is opening the doors to its Milan Fashion Week show (and it'll cost you nothing)
For the first time ever, Diesel is opening the doors of its Milan Fashion Week show to the public.
Of all of the 00s brands making a comeback – Juicy Couture, Von Dutch and Ed Hardy – there are few whose return has been as triumphant as Diesel’s.
Thanks to the appointment of Glenn Martens – the man responsible for the direction of Paris-based label Y/Project – as the brand’s creative director in 2020, Diesel has been fully ushered back into the fashion fold and is now a firm favourite of the style set.
The storied Italian label might count Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner and Julia Fox among its fanbase, but in a first for the brand, it is now opening the doors to its Milan Fashion Week show to the public, which is pegged for 21 September. The best part? Tickets to the hottest show in town won’t cost you a thing.
Diesel’s spring/summer 2023 show, which is Marten’s sophomoric collection for the brand, will feature a line-up of gender-neutral pieces, with the creative confirming that “we want to bring the energy that only people who love the brand or are curious to see what’s next can add to a fashion show”.
Since Marten’s appointment, the #Diesel hashtag has amassed more than 9 billion views on TikTok and gained a legion of younger fans, thanks to its reimagined splashy separates and accessories.
A registration portal will open ahead of the Diesel show on September 1, where tickets can be assigned to members of the public that apply for them. Our advice? Run, don’t walk.
Founded in 1978 in Italy by Italian entrepreneur Renzo Rosso and designer Adriano Goldschmied, Diesel has pioneered unconventional denim fabrications and thought-provoking campaigns since its inception.
Slots for the Diesel show will be open for registration from 1 September on a first-come-first-served basis.
Images: courtesy of Getty