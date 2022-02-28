29-year-old Lauren Nathan-Lane has been modelling since 2018 after first developing mobility issues as the result of post-viral infection that started in her late teens. This is her account, as told to Naomi May, of breaking into the fashion industry, and her thoughts on what more needs to be done in terms of inclusivity.

“I had a super-stable upbringing. I grew up in Essex with my parents, who are both academics. As a child, I did ballet and Stagecoach, and all those kinds of things. So, I always loved being on stage and I was a confident child, but then I left home when I was 18 to study occupational health at Brunel University, which was when I first got really poorly.

I’d been at university for probably only two months before my symptoms started, so my family started ferrying me back and forth from Essex to west London so I didn’t fall behind, but it didn’t work when I became too unwell. It was hard to go from just being young and with my friends to my life completely changing and being very unwell at 18, but I was lucky that I made a solid group of friends in my first month or so at university who ensured that I didn’t feel left out.