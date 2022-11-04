Polka-dot dresses deserve a spot in everyone’s wardrobe, granted. But, you may be thinking they’re solely reserved for summer soirées, beach barbecues and warm work days when trousers seem too overbearing in the office.

Of course, you can pair them with tights, boots and a classic leather trench coat, but it’s certainly not the same as the easy-breezy bare legs, ankle boots and a straw beach bag kind of vibe. So, we’re here to offer an alternative: the disco spot dress.