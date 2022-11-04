All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The polka-dot dress has been given an upgrade for party season.
Polka-dot dresses deserve a spot in everyone’s wardrobe, granted. But, you may be thinking they’re solely reserved for summer soirées, beach barbecues and warm work days when trousers seem too overbearing in the office.
Of course, you can pair them with tights, boots and a classic leather trench coat, but it’s certainly not the same as the easy-breezy bare legs, ankle boots and a straw beach bag kind of vibe. So, we’re here to offer an alternative: the disco spot dress.
What is a disco spot dress, we hear you ask? Well, imagine your classic polka-dot dress with a D–I–S–C–O design. Think sequins, sparkle and a lot of looking like a disco ball.
Black, white and silver seem to be the main choice of tones, and every size and shape is available, from micro minis to midis and maxis. And with Christmas parties right around the corner, we couldn’t think of a better time to incorporate these into our wardrobes.
Whether adorned with a neckline of feathers like the Richard Quinn, clashing coloured spots à la the Next option or turning to tulle in the manner of Superdry, we’ve scoured our fashion brands from the high end to the high street to find a dancefloor-worthy selection.
Warehouse sequin spot patch mini dress
Possibly our favourite pick of the bunch, this Warehouse number has been designed with disco dressing in mind. Mini in length with a crafty cut-out back, full sequin finish and tone-two polka-dot print, it’s bringing a retro feel that’s ready to hit the dancefloor.
Warehouse sequin spot patched wrap midi dress
Similar in design to the mini version above, this Warehouse dress has been designed in a midi length with a wraparound style. A deep V-neck and spaghetti straps add to the fit, and the same sequin monochromatic pattern picks up on the disco spot trend perfectly.
Coast disc sequin mini dress
Transforming a simple shift dress into a standout star, this disco spot dress is certainly calling out for attention. With extra large blue and silver sequins, it’s sure to reflect the lights on the dancefloor while still being formal enough to wear to a winter wedding.
White Stuff Kate sequin dress
For those who just want to dip their toe into the trend, this White Stuff dress offers the perfect solution. With just a few dots of sparkles, its simple shape can be worn for any occasion, whether paired back with flats or dressed up with heels and a silver-tone bag.
Rotate Sierina draped dress
Relying on Rotate to bring back some colour is never a bad idea, and this Sierina dress does exactly that. Breaking up the black, silver and white dresses, this lovely lilac stands out from the crowd. Puff sleeves, a gathered waist and midi length come together to form a fabulous fit, while the colour leaves a layer of softness.
Ted Baker Estelli fully sequined cape mini dress
For full-out disco ball-style dressing, this Ted Baker number is hard to beat. Shiny and silver, it’s likely to be the star of any show. Bigger sequins sit at the bottom to radiate light from the A-line skirt, while the finer flashes of silver on the top glint and gleam with every turn.
Superdry sheer sequin woven midi dress
Crafted from lightweight tulle, this is certainly a Christmas party dress. The short slip adds an element of interest while tiny specks of multicoloured sequins are splattered across in a star-like form.
Shop Superdry sheer sequin woven midi dress at John Lewis, £99.99
Next multi-sequin spot-wrap midi dress
Bringing some colour back into the mix, these sequin spots clash together with a fun flush of reds, pinks, greens and blues. Maxi in length, it can be worn for any occasion, no matter how formal, yet the delightful dots add a playful touch.
Richard Quinn feather-trimmed polka-dot sequinned mini dress
Richard Quinn dresses are designed to stand out from the crowd. Combining the disco sequin spots with a feather trim finish, this dress is daring yet delightful. When paired with tonal colours such as black and white, its vibrancy will only be accentuated, and that’s a good thing.
Shop Richard Quinn feather-trimmed polka-dot sequinned mini dress, £2,185
River Island green sequin mini shift dress
A simple slip can never go amiss, and this green gown is no exception. The spots are small yet mighty, pushing back the light to create a gorgeous green glow. Pair with gold or silver to accentuate its shine, and you’re sure to be dancing in the moonlight all night long.
Dusk metallic spot shirred waist dress
Simple in shape, this dusk dress is incredibly versatile. Whether warmed up with tights and boots or paired with a simple silver shoe, it’s another dress designed for a whole host of occasions. The spots are multicoloured to bring a vibrant touch, while the tailored waistband adds dimension to the body.
Shop Dusk metallic spot shirred waist dress at Debenhams, £55
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands