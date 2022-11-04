best disco spot dresses

11 disco spot dresses to get you ready for the dance floor

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

The polka-dot dress has been given an upgrade for party season.

Polka-dot dresses deserve a spot in everyone’s wardrobe, granted. But, you may be thinking they’re solely reserved for summer soirées, beach barbecues and warm work days when trousers seem too overbearing in the office.

Of course, you can pair them with tights, boots and a classic leather trench coat, but it’s certainly not the same as the easy-breezy bare legs, ankle boots and a straw beach bag kind of vibe. So, we’re here to offer an alternative: the disco spot dress.

What is a disco spot dress, we hear you ask? Well, imagine your classic polka-dot dress with a D–I–S–C–O design. Think sequins, sparkle and a lot of looking like a disco ball. 

You may also like

Dress lovers, these are the 5 dress trends to know for autumn/winter 2022

Paris fashion week street style(Photo by Christian Vierig:Getty Images)
Best disco spot dresses: Paris fashion week street style (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Black, white and silver seem to be the main choice of tones, and every size and shape is available, from micro minis to midis and maxis. And with Christmas parties right around the corner, we couldn’t think of a better time to incorporate these into our wardrobes.

Whether adorned with a neckline of feathers like the Richard Quinn, clashing coloured spots à la the Next option or turning to tulle in the manner of Superdry, we’ve scoured our fashion brands from the high end to the high street to find a dancefloor-worthy selection.

  • Warehouse sequin spot patch mini dress

    Warehouse sequin spot patch mini dress
    Best disco spot dresses: Warehouse sequin spot patch mini dress

    Possibly our favourite pick of the bunch, this Warehouse number has been designed with disco dressing in mind. Mini in length with a crafty cut-out back, full sequin finish and tone-two polka-dot print, it’s bringing a retro feel that’s ready to hit the dancefloor.

    Shop Warehouse sequin spot patch mini dress, £53.40

    BUY NOW

  • Warehouse sequin spot patched wrap midi dress

    Warehouse sequin spot patched wrap midi dress
    Best disco spot dresses: Warehouse sequin spot patched wrap midi dress

    Similar in design to the mini version above, this Warehouse dress has been designed in a midi length with a wraparound style. A deep V-neck and spaghetti straps add to the fit, and the same sequin monochromatic pattern picks up on the disco spot trend perfectly.

    Shop Warehouse sequin spot patched wrap midi dress, £59.40

    BUY NOW

  • Coast disc sequin mini dress

    Coast disc sequin mini dress
    Best disco spot dresses: Coast disc sequin mini dress

    Transforming a simple shift dress into a standout star, this disco spot dress is certainly calling out for attention. With extra large blue and silver sequins, it’s sure to reflect the lights on the dancefloor while still being formal enough to wear to a winter wedding.

    Shop Coast disc sequin mini dress, £175.20

    BUY NOW

  • White Stuff Kate sequin dress

    White Stuff Kate sequin dress
    Best disco spot dresses: White Stuff Kate sequin dress

    For those who just want to dip their toe into the trend, this White Stuff dress offers the perfect solution. With just a few dots of sparkles, its simple shape can be worn for any occasion, whether paired back with flats or dressed up with heels and a silver-tone bag.

    Shop White Stuff Kate sequin dress, £95

    BUY NOW

  • Rotate Sierina draped dress

    Rotate Sierina draped dress
    Best disco spot dresses: Rotate Sierina draped dress

    Relying on Rotate to bring back some colour is never a bad idea, and this Sierina dress does exactly that. Breaking up the black, silver and white dresses, this lovely lilac stands out from the crowd. Puff sleeves, a gathered waist and midi length come together to form a fabulous fit, while the colour leaves a layer of softness.

    Shop Rotate Sierina draped dress at Farfetch, From £209

    BUY NOW

  • Ted Baker Estelli fully sequined cape mini dress

    Ted Baker Estelli fully sequined cape mini dress
    Best disco spot dresses: Ted Baker Estelli fully sequined cape mini dress

    For full-out disco ball-style dressing, this Ted Baker number is hard to beat. Shiny and silver, it’s likely to be the star of any show. Bigger sequins sit at the bottom to radiate light from the A-line skirt, while the finer flashes of silver on the top glint and gleam with every turn.

    Shop Ted Baker Estelli fully sequined cape mini dress, £450

    BUY NOW

  • Superdry sheer sequin woven midi dress

    Superdry sheer sequin woven midi dress
    Best disco spot dresses: Superdry sheer sequin woven midi dress

    Crafted from lightweight tulle, this is certainly a Christmas party dress. The short slip adds an element of interest while tiny specks of multicoloured sequins are splattered across in a star-like form.

    Shop Superdry sheer sequin woven midi dress at John Lewis, £99.99

    BUY NOW

  • Next multi-sequin spot-wrap midi dress

    Next multi sequin spot wrap midi dress
    Best disco spot dresses: Next multi sequin spot wrap midi dress

    Bringing some colour back into the mix, these sequin spots clash together with a fun flush of reds, pinks, greens and blues. Maxi in length, it can be worn for any occasion, no matter how formal, yet the delightful dots add a playful touch.

    Shop Next multi sequin spot wrap midi dress, £90

  • Richard Quinn feather-trimmed polka-dot sequinned mini dress

    Richard Quinn feather-trimmed polka-dot sequinned mini dress
    Best disco spot dress: Richard Quinn feather-trimmed polka-dot sequinned mini dress

    Richard Quinn dresses are designed to stand out from the crowd. Combining the disco sequin spots with a feather trim finish, this dress is daring yet delightful. When paired with tonal colours such as black and white, its vibrancy will only be accentuated, and that’s a good thing.

    Shop Richard Quinn feather-trimmed polka-dot sequinned mini dress, £2,185

    BUY NOW

  • River Island green sequin mini shift dress

    River Island green sequin mini shift dress
    Best disco spot dresses: River Island green sequin mini shift dress

    A simple slip can never go amiss, and this green gown is no exception. The spots are small yet mighty, pushing back the light to create a gorgeous green glow. Pair with gold or silver to accentuate its shine, and you’re sure to be dancing in the moonlight all night long.

    Shop River Island green sequin mini shift dress, £110

    BUY NOW

  • Dusk metallic spot shirred waist dress

    Dusk metallic spot shirred waist dress
    Best disco spot dresses: Dusk metallic spot shirred waist dress

    Simple in shape, this dusk dress is incredibly versatile. Whether warmed up with tights and boots or paired with a simple silver shoe, it’s another dress designed for a whole host of occasions. The spots are multicoloured to bring a vibrant touch, while the tailored waistband adds dimension to the body.

    Shop Dusk metallic spot shirred waist dress at Debenhams, £55

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our monthly deep dive into the world of luxury fashion.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty; courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article