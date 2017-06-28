These Disney bags will definitely add some magic to your wardrobe

Growing up, everyone had their favourite Disney film: some wanted to stay down where it’s better with The Little Mermaid, while others, like Beauty and the Beast’s Belle, yearned for adventure in the great wide somewhere. And let’s not forget all the other animated adventures we enjoyed (Snow White, Hercules, 101 Dalmatians, The Lion King, The Jungle Book...).

Back when we were small, we could wear our hearts on our sleeves by donning novelty t-shirts, princess gowns, tiny Buzz Lightyear costumes and the like. But, now that we’re grown-ups (apparently), it can be a lot harder working some Disney magic into your wardrobe (t-shirts, OK, but full-on Toy Story doesn’t go down quite so well in the office).

Oh sure, we’ve seen Disney-themed lipsticks and Disney wedding dresses flit across our social media feeds – but they’re all quite… well, they’re all quite subtle, aren’t they? I mean, it’s doubtful that anyone will march up, take one look at your rouged lips and declare that you look just like Tinker-Bell (although, if they do, we urge you to befriend this person immediately). And we can’t exactly wear a wedding dress down the pub for a pint, even if it is inspired by Frozen’s Elsa.