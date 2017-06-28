These Disney bags will definitely add some magic to your wardrobe
Kayleigh Dray
Growing up, everyone had their favourite Disney film: some wanted to stay down where it’s better with The Little Mermaid, while others, like Beauty and the Beast’s Belle, yearned for adventure in the great wide somewhere. And let’s not forget all the other animated adventures we enjoyed (Snow White, Hercules, 101 Dalmatians, The Lion King, The Jungle Book...).
Back when we were small, we could wear our hearts on our sleeves by donning novelty t-shirts, princess gowns, tiny Buzz Lightyear costumes and the like. But, now that we’re grown-ups (apparently), it can be a lot harder working some Disney magic into your wardrobe (t-shirts, OK, but full-on Toy Story doesn’t go down quite so well in the office).
Oh sure, we’ve seen Disney-themed lipsticks and Disney wedding dresses flit across our social media feeds – but they’re all quite… well, they’re all quite subtle, aren’t they? I mean, it’s doubtful that anyone will march up, take one look at your rouged lips and declare that you look just like Tinker-Bell (although, if they do, we urge you to befriend this person immediately). And we can’t exactly wear a wedding dress down the pub for a pint, even if it is inspired by Frozen’s Elsa.
Nope, we’re in need of something bold, brightly coloured and brilliant. Something unmistakably Disney, that we can add to our wardrobe and integrate seamlessly into our daily fashion choices.
Enter truffleshuffle.com.
The online retailer has just announced that it is bringing out a whole host of gorgeously kitsch Disney bags – and they’ve given us an exclusive peek at the collection.
Here are just a few of our favourites…
1) The Cogsworth cross-body bag
Retailing at £54.99, this bag is the ideal way to hop on that Beauty and the Beast fashion bandwagon – and it could prove a good investment. After all, do you remember how quickly those Primark Chip purses sold out all over the country. And, more importantly, remember how much money they were going for on eBay?
2) The Seven Dwarves cross-body bag
Sling this £52.99 bag over your shoulders and we have no doubt that you’ll be merrily whistling on your way to the office in no time. All together now? Heigh ho, heigh ho, it’s off to work we go…
3) The Flounder cross-body bag
From mermaid make-up brushes to mermaid toast, e-v-e-r-y-o-n-e is obsessed with all things found under the sea at the moment – so we have a feeling that this Flounder bag (retailing at £54.99) will prove incredibly popular with wannabe Ariels everywhere.
4) The Mrs Potts cross-body bag
She may have given us a Tale As Old As Time, but Mrs Potts has been given a seriously modern makeover in this funky metallic purse. Bag yours for £59.99.
5) The Sebastian clutch bag
Little Mermaid’s Sebastian crab clutch (just £37.99) comes with a zipper for a mouth – which means that you can tune him out if he starts threatening to tell your father that you’ve fallen in love with a human prince, or crank up the volume if he bursts out into song. Or, y’know, more easily access your keys, phone and wallet. The choice is yours.
All of the above Disney handbags – along with a whole host of others – will launch online at the beginning of July.
Images: iStock / Truffle Shuffle