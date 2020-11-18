“Find out who you are and do it on purpose.”

So said Dolly Parton – as in, yes, the country music legend, actor, and philanthropist – and there’s no denying that she’s lived by her own wise words ever since she first performed before the public at the tender age of 10.

Parton, though, has also said that she’d “never stoop so low as to be fashionable,” and here’s where we disagree with her.

Why? Because fashion, at its heart, is an artform in being true to oneself. It’s an opportunity to play dress-up, to express yourself through the clothes you put on your body, to experiment, and to have fun.