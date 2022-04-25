Double denim is back for 2022 and it’s looking better than ever – this is how to wear it now

What do Michelle Obama, Julia Fox and Bella Hadid all have in common? Before your mind even begins to wander down that fruitless path, the answer is denim, most notably double denim.

It might have been Britney and Justin circa 2001 that set the bar with those forever-immortalised double denim ensembles at the American Music Awards, but given our collective flirtation with all things from precisely that decade, it’s unsurprising that the much-maligned sartorial duet is making an attention-seeking comeback.