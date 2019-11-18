Dr. Martens are officially the winter boot to own once again

The iconic boot has stepped back into the most stylish wardrobes for autumn/winter 2019. 

When you think of Dr. Martens boots you may associate the chunky ‘airwair’ style as a summer festival essential, or from the 80s when everyone got customising the classic eight-hole pair with multicoloured laces and statement spray paint. You may even remember them from the Mods in the 1960s or punk era in the 70s. Now, they’re back and they’re the winter boot to rely on for yet another decade. 

Chunky boots were spotted all over the catwalk for autumn/winter 2019 at the likes of Bottega Veneta and Prada – from Chelsea to lace-ups – and this has secured the place of the DM once again. This time though, they’re being added to everyday outfits in an effortless way that’s less about adding grunge and more about keeping the look cool, yet polished. Think jeans and a roll neck, vinyl coats and animal prints with anything from faux fur lined pairs to coloured white or red updated styles. 

It’s time to discover Dr. Martens as the boot that never fails, decade after decade. Continue reading to see the Stylist fashion team’s top picks, and how to style them for winter. 

Thora Valdimars wearing platform Dr. Martens
Thora Valdimars wearing platform Dr. Martens

Stylist Thora teams platform Dr. Martens with a maxi snake print coat and wins the award for coat and boot combo of the season. Minimal accessories keep the look more chic than retro grunge. 

  • platform Dr. Martens

    Dr. Martens

    Chunky bovver-style boots have been taking the limelight this season, so why not update your DMs to a platform pair. 

    The thicker the tread the better!

    Jadon 8 eye boots, £169, Dr. Martens at schuh.co.uk

Sonia Lyson wearing white Dr. Martens boots
Sonia Lyson wearing white Dr. Marten boots

The stylish Sonia proves white boots are still this season by updating classic lace-up DMs in glossy white. Straight leg jeans and a roll neck are the perfect pairing to the cool-girl boots. 

  • Dr. Martens

    The white boot has been seen this season as knee highs, Western styles and ankle boots take over. Now, it’s all about the chunky Dr. Martens, too. 

    Style with off-white jeans and a cream knit for a tonal look. 

    White boots, £169, Dr. Martens at office.co.uk

Model wearing black Dr. Martens
The classic black Dr. Martens never fail

Proving a classic never fails, the black chunky DM boots look effortless with 90s light wash jeans, a tee and leather biker jacket. 

  • Dr. Martens boots

    Dr. Martens

    Iconic, classic, timeless; if the past is anything to go by these are the boots that will come back around year after year.

    1460 smooth boots, £139, Dr. Martens

  • Image of red Dr. Martens

    Dr. Martens

    Try the original icon pair in a burgundy shade to take them straight into autumn/winter territory. 

    These will look so good styled with rich muted shades of green, navy and more red hues. 

    Original icon 1460 smooth red, £139, Dr. Martens

  • Chelsea Dr. Martens

    Dr. Martens

    Add extra warmth and style points with a faux fur lined pair. The Chelsea boot will see you through winter in serious style. 

    Black leonore faux fur lined Chelsea boots, £149, Dr. Martens at schuh.co.uk

