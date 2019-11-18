Dr. Martens are officially the winter boot to own once again

When you think of Dr. Martens boots you may associate the chunky ‘airwair’ style as a summer festival essential, or from the 80s when everyone got customising the classic eight-hole pair with multicoloured laces and statement spray paint. You may even remember them from the Mods in the 1960s or punk era in the 70s. Now, they’re back and they’re the winter boot to rely on for yet another decade.

Chunky boots were spotted all over the catwalk for autumn/winter 2019 at the likes of Bottega Veneta and Prada – from Chelsea to lace-ups – and this has secured the place of the DM once again. This time though, they’re being added to everyday outfits in an effortless way that’s less about adding grunge and more about keeping the look cool, yet polished. Think jeans and a roll neck, vinyl coats and animal prints with anything from faux fur lined pairs to coloured white or red updated styles.