Renting an outfit is the new sustainable way to tackle party season

There have been many sites over the years including Girl Meets Dress (that specialise in dresses, of course) that has over 4000 frocks to hire at a click of a button. There’s even the option of a VIP ‘infinite’ monthly service that will have you switching up your wardrobe more regularly than your breakfast cereal. Then, there are the sites like The Endless Wardrobe that let you order an outfit up to three months in advance, for those of you who prefer to plan ahead. Peer-to-peer rental services are also available and allow you to borrow someone else’s outfit, with Hurr only allowing items over £150 to make sure users are spending more wisely, buying less and renting more.

They’re not just websites either, By Rotation is the first rental app where you upload images of you (or a pal) wearing the item, much like on Instagram to show the true fit, then the items can be sent to members to get more wear out of them. You’ll be able to turn up to any occasion looking a million dollars wearing anything from Gucci and Lanvin, to Ganni and Rixo, without having to spend the £££.

Be prepared to want to lend your wardrobe and rent someone else’s in 3, 2, 1…