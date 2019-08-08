While new season is dropping in, there’s one particular dress style that’s been at the forefront of our wardrobes for summer and will be continuing into autumn.

Whether you’re shopping with beach days in mind, BBQs with friends, wedding guest looks or you’re looking for a general throw-on-everyday frock , we’ve found “the one”. And it’s those puffy sleeves that make the milkmaid dress one of 2019’s top buys.

We’ve already told you about our love for the statement sleeve tops, but now they’re here in dress form. The neckline is also key to why this style is super flattering – go for a square, sweetheart or V-neck that’ll flatter all chest sizes. And lastly, the waist. A style that nips in slightly under the bust at the waist or has comfortable shirred (also a micro trend) stretchy detailing is what makes this dress flattering on every body.