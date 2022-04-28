What does “dressing for yourself” really mean?

As female designers have become more prevalent, there is a tendency to affix the “female gaze” label to their work. But are female designers really more tuned in to what women want? Not necessarily. The gender essentialism of that statement doesn’t sit well with me, not to mention that there are plenty of female designers who don’t seem to know what a woman is shaped like. The idea that female designers are simply designing for themselves, unable to imagine beyond that sphere, feels too pat and limiting.

Still, there is a cohort of women designers who have either pushed back against the male gaze, using fashion almost as a form of violent satire, or made women’s clothing more practical and liveable. Comme des Garçons’ Rei Kawakubo sits in the first category. She and Phoebe Philo, formerly of Chloé and Celine, seem to be the two living designers most credited with the “female gaze” approach. Kawakubo subverted the idea of the female body with her spring 1997 “Body Meets Dress, Dress Meets Body” collection, which became colloquially known as the Lumps and Bumps collection. It incorporated padding beneath the surface of innocent-looking dresses that, rather than moulding the body into some “ideal” shape, rendered it surreal: hunched backs, globular hips, exaggerated derrières. To some critics, it was grotesque, evoking disfigurement and disease. Some fashion magazines elected to shoot the clothes with the padding removed. But for Kawakubo, it was a way of reinventing the relationship between the wearer and the worn. “I realised that the clothes could be the body and the body could be the clothes,” the designer has said. Kawakubo has also used her collections to explore rituals, both social and biological, that are unique to women’s lives.