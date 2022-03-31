There comes a point in everybody’s sartorial life where you must surrender to what is now making its way full-circle in fashion.

If you’ve thus far remained reticent to the return of all things 00s and the idea alone of low-slung anything breaks you out in hives, then the latest dispatch from the fashion world might just manage to change your mind.

Dryrobes, the brand revered by outdoorsy types for being part-towel, part-robe, have muscled their way onto the fashion scene thanks to their promise of unparalleled warmth. Don’t just take our word for it: Rita Ora, Harry Styles and Bryony Gordon have all been snapped in their £160 Dryrobes, while every Hackney hipster worth their salt is similarly embracing the outerwear.