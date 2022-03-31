Wait, why is everybody wearing Dryrobes all of a sudden?
Half towel, half dressing gown, Dryrobes have been reclaimed by the fashion cognoscenti and now they’re the only jacket to be seen in.
There comes a point in everybody’s sartorial life where you must surrender to what is now making its way full-circle in fashion.
If you’ve thus far remained reticent to the return of all things 00s and the idea alone of low-slung anything breaks you out in hives, then the latest dispatch from the fashion world might just manage to change your mind.
Dryrobes, the brand revered by outdoorsy types for being part-towel, part-robe, have muscled their way onto the fashion scene thanks to their promise of unparalleled warmth. Don’t just take our word for it: Rita Ora, Harry Styles and Bryony Gordon have all been snapped in their £160 Dryrobes, while every Hackney hipster worth their salt is similarly embracing the outerwear.
While the brand doesn’t reveal sales figures, its founder Gideon Bright admits that sales have indeed spiked since 2021. “We saw interest grow in Dryrobe as people were almost forced to place more importance on spending time outside,” he tells Stylist. “Come rain or shine, it’s common knowledge that it’s good to get outside and get active, so it makes sense.”
The Dryrobe’s appeal is threefold: they are snuggly – akin to the sartorial equivalent of a cuddle from your favourite person (yes, really), they are dry – hence their appeal in the wild swimming world and they are not entirely offensive to look at. They’re a jacket for all seasons which, especially during the stop-and-start lockdowns we’ve collectively endured, has been imperative given our new-found al fresco existences.
Stylist’s own Miranda Larbi is just one of many converted. “My Dryrobe is outrageous – it’s like Gemma Collins threw up on a duvet,” she explains. “But it’s also the warmest, most comfy coat in the world; I’ll happily go for a walk in relentless rain or freezing winds wearing mine, because a portable blanket is the ultimate style luxury.”
The hashtag #dryrobe has amassed just shy of 50,000 tags on Instagram, while over the past year, Google has noted a 750% surge in searches for the brand. A coincidence? Not according to the British label’s horde of fans, who are proponents of its enduring versatility.
After spotting friends in Victoria Park snuggled into the fuchsia fluff of their Dryrobes, I got one of my own to put it to the test. The result? A jacket that not only looks the part, but acts the part too (and by act, I mean keep me warm and dry during what has been a decidedly bleak mid-winter).
Okay, I won’t be wearing it to fashion week anytime soon, but if ubiquity in Hackney is any predicator of success, I don’t doubt that these swaddilicious coats are about to hit the big (coat) time.
Images: courtesy of writer and Dryrobe.