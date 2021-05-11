The star then ripped off her jacket to reveal a Union Jacket mini kilt, a white shirt and a black tie, while her hair remained in the Amy Winehouse-esque bouffant she debuted on the red carpet just hours before.

Speaking to reporters outside of the event, Lipa, who is nominated for three awards this evening, said of her look: “I wanted to make it quite British - quite London - and have some fun with it.”

Indeed, this year marks 24 years since Geri Haliwell sported that iconic Gucci Union Jacket dress during a performance with the Spice Girls at the 1997 Brit awards.

Tonight’s ceremony is one of the first live music, mass-attendance events to be hosted in the UK since the beginning of the pandemic, with 4,000 people in attendance – half of whom are said to be key workers.

Images: courtesy of Getty Images.