Dua Lipa channels Spice Girls and Amy Winehouse in epic Brit Awards outfits
All the Ginger Spice vibes.
Not content enough with sporting a Clueless-esque and Amy Winehouse-inspired Vivienne Westwood Couture ensemble for her red carpet arrival, Dua Lipa used her performance at this evening’s Brit award ceremony to throw her weight behind British talent.
Taking to the stage to sing a medley of songs from her bestselling album Future Nostalgia, the British-Kosovan star performed against a backdrop of Charing Cross tube station wearing initially a Union Jack-adorned jacket that gave us all of the Ginger Spice vibes.
The star then ripped off her jacket to reveal a Union Jacket mini kilt, a white shirt and a black tie, while her hair remained in the Amy Winehouse-esque bouffant she debuted on the red carpet just hours before.
Speaking to reporters outside of the event, Lipa, who is nominated for three awards this evening, said of her look: “I wanted to make it quite British - quite London - and have some fun with it.”
Indeed, this year marks 24 years since Geri Haliwell sported that iconic Gucci Union Jacket dress during a performance with the Spice Girls at the 1997 Brit awards.
Tonight’s ceremony is one of the first live music, mass-attendance events to be hosted in the UK since the beginning of the pandemic, with 4,000 people in attendance – half of whom are said to be key workers.
Images: courtesy of Getty Images.