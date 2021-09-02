Knitted trousers are the new joggers

These throw-on-and-go knitted trousers are the new loungewear

Fashion

Forget everything you thought you knew about comfort-first fashion: these easy flared trousers are everything. 

If there’s one styling tip we’re bringing with us from lockdown into real time, it’s the art of comfort.

But not comfort in the form of decaying tracksuits and raggedy T-shirts; no, this form of comfort weaves together looking good with feeling good. And the result? Stylish wares that don’t compromise on comfort.

The latest in the realm of new-found stylish comfort are knitted trousers, which are making the case for eschewing your tracksuit bottoms in favour of their luxe cosiness.

The best part of fashion’s love-in with knitted trousers, which are as comfortable but decidedly more elevated than joggers, is that they can carry you perfectly from one place to the other without you so much as having to worry about the finalities of where you’re going. All these knitted numbers need to go are a pair of chunky trainers, or stomper boots if you prefer, and an equally chunky knitted jumper. Et voila! One comfort-first ensemble ready to go. 

  • Monki flare leg ribbed trousers

    For those who prefer to steer clear of black and whites, look to Monki’s flared grey numbers instead, which are crying out to be debuted by you this summer.

    Shop Monki flare leg ribbed trousers, £25

  • & Other Stories flared rib trousers

    The perfect staple for those who don’t want to spare too much thought for their outfits, & Other Stories’ ribbed trousers promise to be a wonderful addition to anybody’s wardrobe.

    Shop & Other Stories flared rib trousers, £65

  • Joseph merino wool-blend wide-leg pants

    Have you ever seen a comfier-looking pair of trousers? No, nor have we. Pair with a matching knit and a pair of chunky sandals for the ultimate go-to knitted trousers get-up.

    Shop Joseph merino wool-blend wide-leg pants, £245

Images: courtesy of brands.

