Knitted trousers are the new joggers

Forget everything you thought you knew about comfort-first fashion: these easy flared trousers are everything.
If there’s one styling tip we’re bringing with us from lockdown into real time, it’s the art of comfort.
But not comfort in the form of decaying tracksuits and raggedy T-shirts; no, this form of comfort weaves together looking good with feeling good. And the result? Stylish wares that don’t compromise on comfort.
The latest in the realm of new-found stylish comfort are knitted trousers, which are making the case for eschewing your tracksuit bottoms in favour of their luxe cosiness.
The best part of fashion’s love-in with knitted trousers, which are as comfortable but decidedly more elevated than joggers, is that they can carry you perfectly from one place to the other without you so much as having to worry about the finalities of where you’re going. All these knitted numbers need to go are a pair of chunky trainers, or stomper boots if you prefer, and an equally chunky knitted jumper. Et voila! One comfort-first ensemble ready to go.
H&M rib-knit trousers
Fashion can’t get enough of matching knitted co-ords at the moment, and when they look this good, is it any wonder why?
Mango ribbed knit trousers
Mango’s impossibly chic black, ribbed knitted trousers really are the do-it-all pant you didn’t know you needed.
Whistles knitted wide-leg trousers
With a slight kickflare and a slightly shorter length, Whistles’ knitted trousers will become one of your style BFFs in no time at all.
Asos Design Curve knitted rib kick flare trousers
Perfect for those who want an elevated take on the knitted trouser, this two-piece is crying out to be paired with some micro mules, a teeny tiny handbag and plenty of attitude.
Skims cosy boucle trousers
Kim Kardashian’s sell-out loungewear brand Skims struggles to stay in stock for good reason: when the trousers look this good both on and off, is it any wonder?
Ulla Popken wide-leg ribbed trousers
This pair of ribbed trousers courtesy of Ulla Popken just need a chunky knit, a statement overcoat and they’ll be good to go in no time at all.
Arket Milano rib trousers
Arket is the master of minimalism, and this pair of knitted flares is proof. For an office-appropriate look, pair with a crisp oversized shirt and some box-fresh trainers for a ready-to-go look.
Remain Birger Christensen Soleima ribbed-knit flared pants
It may not count as the real thing, but this lemon-toned pair of flares courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week stalwart Remain is the sartorial equivalent of a hefty dose of vitamin C.
Shop Remain Birger Christensen Soleima ribbed-knit flared pants at Net-a-Porter, £134.40
Monki flare leg ribbed trousers
For those who prefer to steer clear of black and whites, look to Monki’s flared grey numbers instead, which are crying out to be debuted by you this summer.
& Other Stories flared rib trousers
The perfect staple for those who don’t want to spare too much thought for their outfits, & Other Stories’ ribbed trousers promise to be a wonderful addition to anybody’s wardrobe.
Joseph merino wool-blend wide-leg pants
Have you ever seen a comfier-looking pair of trousers? No, nor have we. Pair with a matching knit and a pair of chunky sandals for the ultimate go-to knitted trousers get-up.
