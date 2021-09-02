Knitted trousers are the new joggers

If there’s one styling tip we’re bringing with us from lockdown into real time, it’s the art of comfort.

But not comfort in the form of decaying tracksuits and raggedy T-shirts; no, this form of comfort weaves together looking good with feeling good. And the result? Stylish wares that don’t compromise on comfort.

The latest in the realm of new-found stylish comfort are knitted trousers, which are making the case for eschewing your tracksuit bottoms in favour of their luxe cosiness.