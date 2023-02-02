easy outfit ideas Stylist

13 key pieces that’ll make it easy to get dressed in the morning

Posted by for Fashion

These few fashionable pieces will take the pain out of outfit planning.

Sunrise may be starting earlier, but we still seem to be struggling to get out the door on time each and every morning. No matter if we wake up earlier, forgo breakfast or even pour our coffee into a takeaway cup to drink on the commute, we can’t quite seem to find the solution to a stress-free start to the day.

Luckily, we have been able to get one part of our morning routine down to a fine art, and it all comes down to our closet. Long gone are the days when we stand in front of our wardrobe wondering what to wear. We aren’t even opting for the same overloved looks. And it all comes down to curating a selection of a few key pieces that work with any outfit. 

Just as capsule wardrobes have caught the eye of many a minimalist fashion fan, it’s fewer but more versatile pieces that are the key to stress-free style.

We’ve curated an edit of three trousers, three tops, three layering pieces, dresses, denim jumpsuits and shoes to get you off to a good start. And you certainly don’t have to forget about colour when it comes to versatile fashion.

Keep reading below to see our Stylist-approved picks, and be sure to thank us when you’re whizzing out the door.

  • Arket relaxed poplin shirt

    Arket relaxed poplin shirt
    Arket relaxed poplin shirt

    A striped shirt can work for any occasion, from the boardroom to brunch, and this structured Arket shirt is a perfect throw-on-and-go pick.

    Shop Arket relaxed poplin shirt, £69

    BUY NOW

  • Jigsaw Balfour long wide-leg jean

    Jigsaw Balfour long wide-leg jean
    Jigsaw Balfour long wide-leg jean

    You can never go wrong with a good pair of jeans, and this wide-leg Jigsaw pair is the perfect pick for any occasion.

    Shop Jigsaw Balfour long wide-leg jean, £90

    BUY NOW

  • Kitri Giada ribbed knit dress

    Kitri Giada ribbed knit dress
    Kitri Giada ribbed knit dress

    It can be easy to cut out colour when creating a capsule wardrobe, but we’re here to stop that. This Kitri knit dress is a great all-rounder and needs minimal styling.

    Shop Kitri Giada ribbed knit dress, £165

    BUY NOW

  • Aligne Gilda maxi trench coat

    Aligne Gilda maxi trench coat
    Aligne Gilda maxi trench coat

    A trusty trench coat is never a bad idea, and this Aligne option will work wonders. Pair with any outfit, night or day, for a chic, cool and comfortable coat.

    Shop Aligne Gilda maxi trench coat, £169

    BUY NOW

  • Gola Daytona trainers

    Gola Daytona trainers
    Gola Daytona trainers

    You’ll turn to a good pair of trainers time and time again, but adding a pop of colour can elevate the style to make more of a statement.

    Shop Gola Daytona trainers at Anthropologie, £80

    BUY NOW

  • Me + Em spring twill wide-leg trouser

    Me + Em spring twill wide-leg trouser
    Me + Em spring twill wide-leg trouser

    Again emphasising colour, you will get more wear out of the punchy pink trousers than you first think. Wear as you would any neutral shade, and you’ll have a standout style in no time.

    Shop Me + Em spring twill wide-leg trouser, £195

    BUY NOW

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

