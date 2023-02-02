Sunrise may be starting earlier, but we still seem to be struggling to get out the door on time each and every morning. No matter if we wake up earlier, forgo breakfast or even pour our coffee into a takeaway cup to drink on the commute, we can’t quite seem to find the solution to a stress-free start to the day.

Luckily, we have been able to get one part of our morning routine down to a fine art, and it all comes down to our closet. Long gone are the days when we stand in front of our wardrobe wondering what to wear. We aren’t even opting for the same overloved looks. And it all comes down to curating a selection of a few key pieces that work with any outfit.