All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
These few fashionable pieces will take the pain out of outfit planning.
Sunrise may be starting earlier, but we still seem to be struggling to get out the door on time each and every morning. No matter if we wake up earlier, forgo breakfast or even pour our coffee into a takeaway cup to drink on the commute, we can’t quite seem to find the solution to a stress-free start to the day.
Luckily, we have been able to get one part of our morning routine down to a fine art, and it all comes down to our closet. Long gone are the days when we stand in front of our wardrobe wondering what to wear. We aren’t even opting for the same overloved looks. And it all comes down to curating a selection of a few key pieces that work with any outfit.
Just as capsule wardrobes have caught the eye of many a minimalist fashion fan, it’s fewer but more versatile pieces that are the key to stress-free style.
We’ve curated an edit of three trousers, three tops, three layering pieces, dresses, denim jumpsuits and shoes to get you off to a good start. And you certainly don’t have to forget about colour when it comes to versatile fashion.
Keep reading below to see our Stylist-approved picks, and be sure to thank us when you’re whizzing out the door.
Arket relaxed poplin shirt
A striped shirt can work for any occasion, from the boardroom to brunch, and this structured Arket shirt is a perfect throw-on-and-go pick.
Jigsaw Balfour long wide-leg jean
You can never go wrong with a good pair of jeans, and this wide-leg Jigsaw pair is the perfect pick for any occasion.
Kitri Giada ribbed knit dress
It can be easy to cut out colour when creating a capsule wardrobe, but we’re here to stop that. This Kitri knit dress is a great all-rounder and needs minimal styling.
Aligne Gilda maxi trench coat
A trusty trench coat is never a bad idea, and this Aligne option will work wonders. Pair with any outfit, night or day, for a chic, cool and comfortable coat.
Gola Daytona trainers
You’ll turn to a good pair of trainers time and time again, but adding a pop of colour can elevate the style to make more of a statement.
Me + Em spring twill wide-leg trouser
Again emphasising colour, you will get more wear out of the punchy pink trousers than you first think. Wear as you would any neutral shade, and you’ll have a standout style in no time.
M&S cotton-rich crew neck T-shirt
Few fashion finds can compare to a white T-shirt. It is, after all, a bestselling basic for a reason.
Frame le Jane high-rise straight-leg jeans
Black jeans are an everyday basic, and this straight-leg pair injects style back into the practical piece. Wear with any colour – bold or muted – as your everyday go-to.
Shop Frame le Jane high-rise straight-leg jeans at Net-a-Porter, £245
Toteme espera ribbed vest
This high-neck vest may be the perfect layering piece. Wear under shirts or paired with skirts for easy everyday style, plain and simple.
Mango striped sweater with zip
A striped sweater will never go out of style, and this Mango pick proves just that. Drape over the shoulders when inside or pull it over a vest for a more cosy vibe.
Sosander Blake leather knee high boots
Knee-high boots are your best bet for a simple shoe that instantly elevates any outfit. Style with everything from dresses to jeans, skirts and more to pull together any look within seconds.
Shop Sosander Blake leather knee-high boots at John Lewis, £155
Rixo Maddison checkerboard-print woven maxi dress
A midaxi dress is one of the easiest options for an out-the-door-in-seconds style. Pull on the knee-high boots and you’re good to go in a flash.
Shop Rixo Maddison checkerboard-print woven maxi dress at Selfridges, £285
Sézane Brooklyn jumpsuit
A denim jumpsuit is a joyful, fuss-free fashion win, and this Sézane option is incredibly stylish. Pair with trainers to pare it back or boots for a more formal fit.
Images: courtesy of brands