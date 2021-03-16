Ditch the heavy winter coat in favour of these effortlessly cool leather jackets that’ll go with everything you own.
Counting down the days until it’s officially spring? Us too. As the days get longer and blossom is brightening up our daily walks, piling on those bulky winter duvet coats we’ve relied on for so long now doesn’t feel quite right. And by quite right, we mean it’s getting sweaty.
Transitional pieces are key for getting us all through these in-between season days, and the Stylist fashion team has already highlighted some of the spring/summer trends you can pull off already. Now, we’re adding a cover-up you can rely on at all times, and with all outfits: the leather jacket.
You probably already own the humble biker jacket, right? Well, this time round we’re ditching the classic in favour of sleek shackets, oversized blazers, belted jackets and over shirts all in real, faux or vegan leather.
The leather blazer is one of those 90s trends that may make you feel nostalgic, but you’ll be happy to wear once again. Style as a cool co-ord like the street style above, or embrace the full 90s package with a silky cami dress and chunky trainers.
However you choose to wear these leather-look jackets, they’ll take your everyday uniforms to new sartorial heights with minimal effort. Meet the leather jacket styles you’ll never want to leave the house without in 3, 2, 1…
Shop best leather jackets
Mango jacket
The cool co-ord will be your friend for spring/summer (and beyond). Add the matching cropped trousers to this dusty pink jacket for a look that’ll never fail to impress.
Arket blazer
To go-to for key leather pieces, this oversized blazer will be the cover-up your dresses, T-shirts and vest tops need for spring/summer.
Warehouse jacketSage is one of those shades you can incorporate into your everyday uniforms with ease. Whether you add this over a slip dress, prairie style or wide-leg trousers and shirt, there are so many ways to style it for spring.
Asos Curve jacket
The new wear-everywhere dream jacket, this grey shacket in sizes 16-30 will work with everything in your existing wardrobe. Try out a double (faux) leather hit by teaming with a leather skirt and fresh kicks.
Bershka jacket
For a sartorial hit of vitamin D, this sunshine shade jacket is your answer. The stretch waist and cropped length gives it a retro look that’ll uplift even the simplest of outfits.
Cos jacket
The shacket is a firm favourite and this luxe leather iteration is a step up from the rest. The minimal fuss-free style can be worn undone as a jacket or buttoned up a sleek shirt.
Free People jacket
Featuring some elements of the much-loved biker jacket, this white vegan leather style will click refresh on a classic. Try it out over a long sleeve floral dress and trainers.
Nanushka jacket
Queen of vegan leather, Budapest-born brand Nanushka has the lot. With dresses, shirts, trousers and of course, jackets; this sleek wrap style blazer will be a welcome addition to your forever wardrobe.
Stradivarius jacket
The puffer has been our best pal for winter, so why ditch it now? Instead of the longer duvet coats, opt for a pastel crop and you’ll be able to wear it for the new season without being too hot.
Sundarbay jacket
This utility style jacket with multi-pockets and belt tie detail will become your go-to time and time again. Try it out over a mini dress with hero stomper boots.
We Wore What jacket
A leather blazer is one of the 90s trends to welcome back with open arms. This vegan leather iteration – in tan or brown – is one not to miss.
Shop We Wore What Downtown vegan leather blazer at Revolve, £140 (previously £225)
Weekend Max Mara jacket
A piece of Weekend Max Mara will last a lifetime in your wardrobe. Effortless, seasonless and simple enough to layer over any outfit – the dream jacket is here and it’s worth the investment.
Images: courtesy of brands