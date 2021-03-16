Leather jackets you’ll never want to leave the house without – from puffer to belted and oversized blazers

Posted by for Fashion

Ditch the heavy winter coat in favour of these effortlessly cool leather jackets that’ll go with everything you own. 

Counting down the days until it’s officially spring? Us too. As the days get longer and blossom is brightening up our daily walks, piling on those bulky winter duvet coats we’ve relied on for so long now doesn’t feel quite right. And by quite right, we mean it’s getting sweaty.

Transitional pieces are key for getting us all through these in-between season days, and the Stylist fashion team has already highlighted some of the spring/summer trends you can pull off already. Now, we’re adding a cover-up you can rely on at all times, and with all outfits: the leather jacket. 

You probably already own the humble biker jacket, right? Well, this time round we’re ditching the classic in favour of sleek shackets, oversized blazers, belted jackets and over shirts all in real, faux or vegan leather. 

Street style wearing leather blazer

The leather blazer is one of those 90s trends that may make you feel nostalgic, but you’ll be happy to wear once again. Style as a cool co-ord like the street style above, or embrace the full 90s package with a silky cami dress and chunky trainers. 

However you choose to wear these leather-look jackets, they’ll take your everyday uniforms to new sartorial heights with minimal effort. Meet the leather jacket styles you’ll never want to leave the house without in 3, 2, 1…

Shop best leather jackets

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Harriet Davey