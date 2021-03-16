Counting down the days until it’s officially spring? Us too. As the days get longer and blossom is brightening up our daily walks, piling on those bulky winter duvet coats we’ve relied on for so long now doesn’t feel quite right. And by quite right, we mean it’s getting sweaty.

Transitional pieces are key for getting us all through these in-between season days, and the Stylist fashion team has already highlighted some of the spring/summer trends you can pull off already. Now, we’re adding a cover-up you can rely on at all times, and with all outfits: the leather jacket.

You probably already own the humble biker jacket, right? Well, this time round we’re ditching the classic in favour of sleek shackets, oversized blazers, belted jackets and over shirts all in real, faux or vegan leather.