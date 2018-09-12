Eco-friendly clothing brands making great basics, from T-shirts to underwear
- Hannah Keegan
Hannah Keegan
From Reformation to Rêve En Vert, head to these labels for the best sustainable fashion staples.
Lavender Hill Clothing
The sustainable brand seen on Meghan Markle, if you’re building a capsule wardrobe of key pieces, start with Lavender Hill Clothing. Made in England from sustainable & biodegradable fabrics, the label’s classic t-shirts and vest tops are perfect canvas to start building an effortlessly chic daytime look.
Votch
Whether seen peaking out from under a blazer sleeve or worn off-duty with a colourful knit, a timeless watch is the accessory that . Whether seen Cruelty-free vegan watch brand Votch has a Made from Pinatex leather, an conscious vegan alternative to animal leather than is produced from pineapple skin, a sustainable by-product of the pineapple harvest.
Orwell + Austen
Sustainable cashmere
Isabelle Fox
Founded by Isabelle Waring, female-led lable Isabella Fox is rooted in sustainable, trend-defying style that you’ll want to wear for years to come. Supporting the British fashion industry, every garment is ethically made in the UK, using traditional couture techniques with the highest quality fabrics. Consider the sell-out Greta pouch bag, an ultra-chic silk wristlet that’s constructed entirely from waste material discarded from other factories, but looks (and feels) completely luxurious.
Antibad
Sustainable fashion retailer Antibad launched in 2017, selling cool contemporary labels like By Far shoes as well as under-the-radar eco-labels. Intensive research ensures each collection is entirely sustainable and produced in an eco-friendly Fairtrade environment.
Babe Universe
Babe Universe’s cool, tongue-in-cheek slogan T-shirts are about as sustainable as it gets. The cotton used is GOT-certified (the strictest standard the industry has) and produced in a wind-powered factory in northern India.
Bleusalt
The fabric in all Bleusalt’s cosy hoodies and T-shirts is made from beechwood, a tree which self-propagates. This means the forests they take from are 100% sustainable. It also uses recyclable packaging.
Everlane
Everlane prides itself on partnering with the best ethical factories and using the finest fabrics designed to last (grade-A cashmere jumpers, Italian shoes and Peruvian Pima T-shirts). They’re big on transparent pricing too: you can see the cost breakdown of each piece.
People Tree
A pioneer of ethical clothing, People Tree has been waging a war on fast fashion for three decades, one printed sun dress at a time. It puts farmers and artisan makers at the forefront, and in 2013 it became the first fashion brand to receive the Fairtrade mark.
P.i.C Style
The brand, which focuses on an almost entirely monochrome capsule wardrobe, encourages you to buy less and wear more – it even has a guide on how to make 50 different outfits from eight of its pieces.
Reformation
Known for its flippy dresses and air of casual Californian cool, Reformation was founded in 2009 with sustainability at its core. The line is made from materials including rescued dead stock fabric, repurposed vintage clothing and wood-based fibres such as Tencel.
Rêve En Vert
Aside from curating its own e-commerce edit of the best sustainable fashion and beauty brands, Rêve En Vert’s own collection of clothes, bags and shoes is not only elegant and effortless, but all ethically made and sustainably sourced. The brand also donates a portion of shipping costs toTrees for the Future.
Woron
Woron is a vegan, cruelty-free, slow fashion brand making chic, modern underwear, loungewear and basics. Each garment is sewn from the sustainably sourced Lenzing Modal: a fine fibre made from beechwood.
Images: Reformation