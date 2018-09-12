Antibad

Sustainable fashion retailer Antibad launched in 2017, selling cool contemporary labels like By Far shoes as well as under-the-radar eco-labels. Intensive research ensures each collection is entirely sustainable and produced in an eco-friendly Fairtrade environment.

antibadstore.com

Babe Universe

Babe Universe’s cool, tongue-in-cheek slogan T-shirts are about as sustainable as it gets. The cotton used is GOT-certified (the strictest standard the industry has) and produced in a wind-powered factory in northern India.

thebabeuniverse.com

Bleusalt

The fabric in all Bleusalt’s cosy hoodies and T-shirts is made from beechwood, a tree which self-propagates. This means the forests they take from are 100% sustainable. It also uses recyclable packaging.

bleusalt.com

Everlane

Everlane prides itself on partnering with the best ethical factories and using the finest fabrics designed to last (grade-A cashmere jumpers, Italian shoes and Peruvian Pima T-shirts). They’re big on transparent pricing too: you can see the cost breakdown of each piece.

everlane.com