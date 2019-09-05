The 6 best eco-friendly jeans and denim brands to rely on
The denim production process can take a toll on the environment – but these brands make jeans that are sustainable as well as cool.
Being conscious with your fashion choices goes way beyond choosing the latest trends, which is why sustainable brands are on the rise. In fact, even some of the longstanding brands we all know and love are making an effort to create items that reduce their negative impact on the planet. From recyclable bags to upcycling pre-loved clothing and opting for a re-usable water bootle, they’re all steps in the right direction.
When it comes to denim and, in particular, jeans, it has been reported that it takes a massive 7,600 litres of water to create one pair of jeans. Take into account how many pairs the average person owns – from skinnies, to straight and mom – and that’s a lot of wasted water.
Lyst’s Year in Fashion 2019 report has found that sustainable fashion is growing for designers and consumers with people searching for specific eco-friendly materials. Weekday’s Rowe 100% organic cotton £40 jeans were the most wanted denim item, and you can shop the exact pair below.
We’ve also found some of the other sustainable brands that are making an effort to create their much-loved denim in a more friendly way. See our top six sustainable denim brands below…
Weekday
Loved for its denim selection, Swedish high street label Weekday is a go-to for minimal (and affordable) designs. The denim section is always a favourite among fashion insiders due to the great fit and sustainable aspects.
Weekday
Made from 100% organic cotton, these are the jeans Lyst highlighted as the most-wanted sustainable pair of jeans this year.
The high waist loose-fit jeans are the everyday pair your wardrobe would thank you for.
Rowe win jeans, £40, Weekday
E.L.V. Denim
Founded by stylist Anna Foster, E.L.V. Denim sources vintage jeans and reworks them into Vetements-style patchworked pairs. Each style is made in east London, minimising waste and impact on the environment.
E.L.V Jeans
Short for East London Vintage, these light wash jeans are part of the Net-Sustain edit at Net-a-Porter.
The 90s style wash is made to be worn with chunky trainers and a white T-shirt for day. For evening, switch to a cami top and mules.
Denim straight leg jeans, £295, E.L.V Denim at net-a-porter.com
G-Star Raw
G-Star Raw’s collection of recyclable denim is made with upcycled yarns from old jeans. The denim is shredded and blended with organic cotton to ensure maximum longevity and create entirely new styles.
G Star
Classic black skinnies are the fail-safe item that will go the distance in your wardrobe. head to G-star for jeans that are more sustainable than your regular pairs.
Lynn mid waist super skinny jeans, £90, G Star Raw at next.co.uk
Lindex
Last year, Lindex launched Re:Design, a collection of upcycled products made from pieces from previous seasons to minimilise waste and create circulation of their denim production.
Lindex
They’re made by using water and energy saving processes and responsibly grown cotton through the Better Cotton initiative.
We’re all for jean shopping that makes us feel better.
Nea cropped straight high waist jeans jeans, £29.99, Lindex
M.i.h Jeans
M.i.h Jeans introduced the Paradise capsule in June 2018: five styles in a responsible denim in partnership with Isko, the only denim mill in the world to be awarded the EU Ecolabel and Nordic Swan Ecolabel certifications.
M.i.h
White jeans will work any time of year – team with a tonal cream knit and ankle boots for an autumn/winter outfit that’ll never fail.
High rise cropped jeans, £235, Mih-jeans.com
Re/done
Re/done’s Levi’s collection takes apart old Levi’s jeans and repurposes them into new styles. Every pair is a one off and helps reduce further material waste.
Re/Done Levi's
A straight leg high waist jean will be the base to any great outfit. From a racer vest and blazer, to a jumper and trainers.
High rise jeans, £275, Re/Done Levi’s at shopredone.com
Main image: G-Star Raw
Images: Courtesy of brands