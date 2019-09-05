Being conscious with your fashion choices goes way beyond choosing the latest trends, which is why sustainable brands are on the rise. In fact, even some of the longstanding brands we all know and love are making an effort to create items that reduce their negative impact on the planet. From recyclable bags to upcycling pre-loved clothing and opting for a re-usable water bootle, they’re all steps in the right direction.

When it comes to denim and, in particular, jeans, it has been reported that it takes a massive 7,600 litres of water to create one pair of jeans. Take into account how many pairs the average person owns – from skinnies, to straight and mom – and that’s a lot of wasted water.

Lyst’s Year in Fashion 2019 report has found that sustainable fashion is growing for designers and consumers with people searching for specific eco-friendly materials. Weekday’s Rowe 100% organic cotton £40 jeans were the most wanted denim item, and you can shop the exact pair below.