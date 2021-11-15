The MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) took place for the first time in two years last night in Budapest. Some of Europe’s most acclaimed musical stars attended the event, which was dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community.

BTS, the K-pop group, took home four awards, while Ed Sheeran was also successful, winning two awards, as well as performing at the event.

It seems that the novelty of the return of in-person events like the EMAs still hasn’t worn off for the guests lucky enough to attend them, as celebrities pulled out all the stops.

Here are five moments from the night that you might have missed.