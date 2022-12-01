Emily In Paris season 3 is coming back – and the outfits are better than ever

There’s nothing quite like Christmas TV. Whether you’re an annual viewer of the Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special or favour re-runs of Home Alone, it’s a time to put your feet up and indulge in a healthy dose of fashion exhibitionism.

In news that will cause a furore among fashion lovers, Emily In Paris is making its return to our screens ahead of the festive period with all of the glitz and glamour that the show’s become revered for.

While little is known about what will become of that season two cliffhanger, the teaser, which has been released today, shows Emily back in Paris (for now, at least) and hints at the beginnings of a love triangle between Emily, Lucas Bravo’s Gabriel and Lucien Laviscount’s Alfie, with Emily revealing: “We always talk about work-life balance, and right now I am all about life.”