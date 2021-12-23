Emily in Paris heart print dress
Fashion

Emily In Paris season 2: 12 heart-print items to shop now inspired by the show

Heart print is a pattern that has been loved by Parisians for years and Emily In Paris is jumping on board with that in season two of the show. Here are 12 heart-print items you can shop now.

Emily In Paris has returned to Netflix for a second season just in time for Christmas, and if you’re anything like us, you’ve probably already nestled yourself into your couch and started to binge-watch it. It’s become what you could call a divisive TV show, mostly because of the ‘so bad it’s good’ plotlines and drama, as well as the questionable depictions of what it is like to live as an expat in Paris.

But another reason Emily In Paris divides opinion is because of Emily herself. Some find her loveable and sweet, whereas others see her only as difficult and spoilt. And her clothes are put under as much scrutiny as her personality. Her maximalist, colourful wardrobe – curated by costume designer Patricia Field, who is famous for her work on Sex And The City – is a thing of dreams to some fans, whereas others consider it to be tacky and overbearing.

Emily in Paris
Fans are loving Emily's heart print midi dress.

But there’s one outfit Emily wears in season two of the show that has united fans – a heart-print midi dress. The bardot dress, by contemporary designer Anouki, has proven to be very popular with a 733% surge in demand for heart prints in the hours since season two of Emily In Paris was released, according to data from LoveTheSales.

And who could blame those fans eager to replicate Emily’s style? Heart print tends to fall under the radar when up against competitors such as animal print, polka dot and stripes, but it’s a playful, chic design that feels both flirty and sophisticated. With that, here are 12 heart-print items you can shop now to achieve that long-coveted Parisian style

  • Lazy Oaf Lemon Love Boxy Shirt

    Lazy Oaf Lemon Love Boxy Shirt
    Lazy Oaf Lemon Love Boxy Shirt

    Not ready to commit to the full red and white heart-print combo? This Lazy Oaf take on the trend might be the perfect alternative. With a cropped, relaxed boxy shirt fit and adorable puffed sleeves, you’ll certainly make a statement with this top.

    Shop the Lazy Oaf Lemon Love Boxy Shirt, £24.

  • Balenciaga Archive Hearts Printed Silk Midi Dress

    Balenciaga heart dress
    Balenciaga Archive heart dress

    Maximalists assemble, because we’ve found the heart-print dress for you. This Balenciaga dress features a multicoloured hearts print from the archives. Combined with an asymmetrical hem and a cinched-in waist, what more could you ask for from a midi dress?

    Shop the Balenciaga Archive Hearts Printed Silk Midi Dress via MyTheresa, £2,050.

  • Liquorish Longline Puffer Coat in Red Heart Print

    Liquorish longline puffer coat in red heart print
    Liquorish longline puffer coat in red heart print

    A statement coat can pull an entire outfit together and this heart-print puffer by Liquorish is super sweet. Plus, the red and orange colour combo will bring some much-needed colour into your winter wardrobe.

    Shop the Liquorish Longline Puffer Coat in Red Heart Print, £70.

  • & Other Stories Heart Motif Socks

    & Other Stories Heart Socks
    & Other Stories Heart Socks

    Not ready to commit to the draping yourself in hearts from head to toe trend just yet? Start small with these & Other Stories socks.

    Shop the & Other Stories Heart Motif Socks, £8.

  • Nobody's Child Curve Luna Midi Dress

    Nobody's Child luna dress
    Nobody's Child luna dress

    This midi dress by Nobody’s Child is fun, flirty and effortlessly chic. The slim fit and ruched cuffs balance each other out, making for an easy-t0-style fit.

    Shop the Nobody’s Child Curve Luna Midi Dress, £49.

