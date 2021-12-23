Emily In Paris season 2: 12 heart-print items to shop now inspired by the show
Heart print is a pattern that has been loved by Parisians for years and Emily In Paris is jumping on board with that in season two of the show. Here are 12 heart-print items you can shop now.
Emily In Paris has returned to Netflix for a second season just in time for Christmas, and if you’re anything like us, you’ve probably already nestled yourself into your couch and started to binge-watch it. It’s become what you could call a divisive TV show, mostly because of the ‘so bad it’s good’ plotlines and drama, as well as the questionable depictions of what it is like to live as an expat in Paris.
But another reason Emily In Paris divides opinion is because of Emily herself. Some find her loveable and sweet, whereas others see her only as difficult and spoilt. And her clothes are put under as much scrutiny as her personality. Her maximalist, colourful wardrobe – curated by costume designer Patricia Field, who is famous for her work on Sex And The City – is a thing of dreams to some fans, whereas others consider it to be tacky and overbearing.
But there’s one outfit Emily wears in season two of the show that has united fans – a heart-print midi dress. The bardot dress, by contemporary designer Anouki, has proven to be very popular with a 733% surge in demand for heart prints in the hours since season two of Emily In Paris was released, according to data from LoveTheSales.
And who could blame those fans eager to replicate Emily’s style? Heart print tends to fall under the radar when up against competitors such as animal print, polka dot and stripes, but it’s a playful, chic design that feels both flirty and sophisticated. With that, here are 12 heart-print items you can shop now to achieve that long-coveted Parisian style.
Monika The Label Stevie Mixed Print Maxi Dress
The Monika The Label Stevie dress is as romantic as it is chic. Made in London from recycled plastic bottles, the maxi dress features an intricate heart print and 70s-inspired flared sleeves.
Shop the Monika the Label Stevie Mixed Print Maxi Dress, £195.
Lazy Oaf Lemon Love Boxy Shirt
Not ready to commit to the full red and white heart-print combo? This Lazy Oaf take on the trend might be the perfect alternative. With a cropped, relaxed boxy shirt fit and adorable puffed sleeves, you’ll certainly make a statement with this top.
Balenciaga Archive Hearts Printed Silk Midi Dress
Maximalists assemble, because we’ve found the heart-print dress for you. This Balenciaga dress features a multicoloured hearts print from the archives. Combined with an asymmetrical hem and a cinched-in waist, what more could you ask for from a midi dress?
Shop the Balenciaga Archive Hearts Printed Silk Midi Dress via MyTheresa, £2,050.
Liquorish Longline Puffer Coat in Red Heart Print
A statement coat can pull an entire outfit together and this heart-print puffer by Liquorish is super sweet. Plus, the red and orange colour combo will bring some much-needed colour into your winter wardrobe.
Shop the Liquorish Longline Puffer Coat in Red Heart Print, £70.
& Other Stories Heart Motif Socks
Not ready to commit to the draping yourself in hearts from head to toe trend just yet? Start small with these & Other Stories socks.
Nobody's Child Curve Luna Midi Dress
This midi dress by Nobody’s Child is fun, flirty and effortlessly chic. The slim fit and ruched cuffs balance each other out, making for an easy-t0-style fit.
Love Moschino Heart-Print Cropped Straight Jeans
If you’re most comfortable in a pair of jeans then these Love Moschino heart-print trousers are the perfect way to introduce the print into your wardrobe. In fact, these jeans might just be the thing to level-up your ‘jeans and a nice top’ formula.
Shop the Love Moschino Heart-Print Cropped Straight Jeans via FarFetch, £140.
Rixo Zadie Leaf Heart Black Midi Dress
This Rixo midi dress incorporates a subtle heart print, ideal for people only just dipping their toes into the world of print. Fitted with an empire waist to elongate the body, this will become your go-to LBD.
Whistles Jacquard Abstract Heart Sweat
Is comfort dressing your thing? Then this heart-print sweatshirt by Whistles will fit neatly into your wardrobe.
Miss Selfridge Petite Heart Print Jumper Co-ord
You’ll be cozy and look chic in this adorable Miss Selfridge knitted co-ord. Pair with patterned tights and chunky boots for an easy day-to-night look.
Shop the Miss Selfridge Petite Heart Print Jumper Co-ord via ASOS, £41.99.
Natasha Zinko Heart Print Face Mask
If there’s one thing we’re all accesorising with right now, it’s a face mask. This Natasha Zinko reusable mask incorporates heart print in all its glory and it will help you stay safe while looking great.
Shop the Natasha Zinko Heart Print Face Mask via FarFetch, £30.
Vintage Supply Trippy Hearts Knitted Slip Dress
This knitted dress by north London-based brand Vintage Supply is as versatile as they come. Layer it up in winter or wear it alone in summer – either way, it won’t go unnoticed in this gorgeous baby blue heart print.
Shop the Vintage Supply Trippy Hearts Knitted Slip Dress, £30.
Images: courtesy of retailers; Netflix