Emily In Paris has returned to Netflix for a second season just in time for Christmas, and if you’re anything like us, you’ve probably already nestled yourself into your couch and started to binge-watch it. It’s become what you could call a divisive TV show, mostly because of the ‘so bad it’s good’ plotlines and drama, as well as the questionable depictions of what it is like to live as an expat in Paris.

But another reason Emily In Paris divides opinion is because of Emily herself. Some find her loveable and sweet, whereas others see her only as difficult and spoilt. And her clothes are put under as much scrutiny as her personality. Her maximalist, colourful wardrobe – curated by costume designer Patricia Field, who is famous for her work on Sex And The City – is a thing of dreams to some fans, whereas others consider it to be tacky and overbearing.