That’s not all. After wearing the Tidal Ovate Hoops from the brand, which are also loved by Kendall Jenner and Iris Law, Missoma similarly noted a 33% increase in sales of the earrings.

“Emily is the ultimate Missoma woman, who’s confident, creative and collaborative in nature,” says Marisa Hordern, Missoma’s founder, who founded the brand in 2008, in a bid to hit the sweet spot between high end and high street.

The London-based label, which is also a favourite of the Duchess of Sussex, has gone from strength to strength, having debuted both its first genderless and designated men’s jewellery lines in the last year, which have no doubt helped towards the brand’s 148.26% overall sales increase over the past few years.

Images: courtesy of Missoma.