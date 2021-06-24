The fashion set can’t get enough of these £85 earrings from this female-founded British brand and we can see why
From Emily Ratajkowski to Kendall Jenner and Iris Law, fashion’s coolest kids can’t get enough of this female-founded British brand’s bling.
One thing the fashion industry is no stranger to is the power of a celebrity endorsement. For brands, a celebrity outing in one of or, if they’re lucky, a clutch of their clothes can be tantamount to putting them firmly on the fashion map.
And in recent weeks, one female-founded British jewellery brand in particular has revelled in the virtues of being photographed on some of the bodies and ears of fashion’s most famous faces.
Indeed, since model Emily Ratajkowski was first pictured wearing Missoma’s Chunky Radial necklace in May, the London label has noted a 200% spike in sales of the 18-carat gold-plated chain.
That’s not all. After wearing the Tidal Ovate Hoops from the brand, which are also loved by Kendall Jenner and Iris Law, Missoma similarly noted a 33% increase in sales of the earrings.
“Emily is the ultimate Missoma woman, who’s confident, creative and collaborative in nature,” says Marisa Hordern, Missoma’s founder, who founded the brand in 2008, in a bid to hit the sweet spot between high end and high street.
The London-based label, which is also a favourite of the Duchess of Sussex, has gone from strength to strength, having debuted both its first genderless and designated men’s jewellery lines in the last year, which have no doubt helped towards the brand’s 148.26% overall sales increase over the past few years.
Images: courtesy of Missoma.