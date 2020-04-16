When it comes to incredible women, there are few quite like Emma Watson. Actor, activist, UN ambassador and all-round renaissance woman, we could pen an entire novel on her accolades. Of course, no conversation about the inimitable Emma would be complete without a tribute to her timeless style.

In honour of her 30th birthday, we are paying homage to her greatest fashion moments; the show-stopping red carpet dresses and elegant daytime looks that have made her a true style icon.

Catapulted to fame after being cast in the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film franchise at the age of 10, she made her first red carpet appearance aged just 11. While we were busy reading the books under our covers and stealing our mum’s eye liner to draw lightening bolt scars on our foreheads (just us?) Emma was already handling the Hollywood circuit with confidence and poise beyond her years.