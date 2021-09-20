Anya Taylor-Joy on the red carpet of the Emmys
Emmys red carpet 2021: 10 looks we that we can’t stop thinking about, from Issa Rae and Anya Taylor-Joy to Gillian Anderson

The Emmy Awards finally returned after its virtual ceremony last year, and some of the red carpet looks were definitely worth the wait.

The Emmys came back with a bang! After a year of virtual award ceremonies and social distancing, the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards returned last night and we can’t stop thinking about certain looks.

While last week’s Met Gala certainly reminded us who came to show up and show out, the Emmys dialled it up in a different way with more classic silhouettes, fun gowns and fresh-faced make-up for most. It’s fair to say that on top of being brilliantly talented actors, writers and directors, most were dressed to kill. 

Yes, only some shows can take home the coveted awards (Michaela Coel deserves them all anyway, right?), but generally, all the women on the night took home the accolade of best dressed.

Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel on the Emmy red carpet
Michaela Coel wearing a custom two-piece from Christopher John Rogers to the Emmys 2021

Dazzling us with both her speech and custom outfit, Michaela Coel was one of the standouts of the evening. The writer and lead actor of I May Destroy You opted for a neon yellow two-piece from Christopher John Rogers, matching graphic liner and heels.  

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson on the red carpet of the Emmys 2021
Gillian Anderson wears Chloé at the Emmys 2021

Gillian Anderson, who took home an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series for her role in The Crown, graced the ceremony in this off-white skirt and crop-top ensemble from Chloé. Complete with tassels and nude make-up, it was the epitome of understated glamour.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae on the red carpet of the 2021 Emmys
Issa Rae wearing Aliétte at the Emmys 2021

Issa Rae, writer and actor extraordinaire, is always dressed to impress and the Emmys red carpet was no different. Wearing a metallic fishnet gown from Aliétte, she paired the look with statement earrings and a braided up-do.

Kerry Washington 

Kerry Washington on the red carpet of the Emmys 2021
Kerry Washington wears an Etro gown at the Emmys 2021

Kerry Washington celebrated silk and lilac hues in this showstopping gown from Etro. Featuring a cowl neckline, corset and mini train, she paired the look with a bold red lip and drop earrings.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy on the red carpet of the Emmys
Anya Taylor-Joy wearing a backless Dior gown at the Emmys 2021

Anya Taylor-Joy, star of Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, wowed the red carpet with this backless yellow number from Dior. With a matching yellow cape (we all need a cape at some point in our lives, right?), the actor wore her hair in a sophisticated up-do to complement the Dior gown.

Taraji P Henson 

Taraji P Henson on the red carpet of the Emmys
Taraji P Henson wearing Elie Saab at the Emmys 2021

Taraji P Henson opted for a low-cut Elie Saab sequinned gown for the ceremony. Sheer, sparkly and with pockets – dresses don’t come more beautiful than this.

Mandy Moore 

Mandy Moore on the red carpet of the Emmys
Mandy Moore wearing Carolina Herrera at the Emmys 2021

Mandy Moore wore a stunning, floor-length red Carolina Herrera gown and complemented it with a matching bold lip.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress at the Emmys 2021

Cynthia Erivo, nominated for the Lead Actress award for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha, stunned us in her custom Louis Vuitton dress. Blue, green and white feathers shouldn’t work in theory but they do here.

Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer on the red carpet of the Emmys 2021
Nicole Byer wearing Christian Siriano at the Emmys 2021

Nicole Byer showed us that purple tulle is really the way to steal the show. Her Christian Siriano gown featured a ruffle trim and a dramatic trail.

Madeline Brewer

Madeline Brewer on the red carpet of the Emmys 2021
Madeline Brewer wearing Tom Ford at the Emmys 2021

Madeline Brewer, actor in The Handmaid’s Tale, showed up in understated elegance with her gold Tom Ford gown. Paired with cobalt blue Tom Ford heels and diamonds, this outfit shows you can never have too much shimmer.