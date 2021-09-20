The Emmys came back with a bang! After a year of virtual award ceremonies and social distancing, the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards returned last night and we can’t stop thinking about certain looks.

While last week’s Met Gala certainly reminded us who came to show up and show out, the Emmys dialled it up in a different way with more classic silhouettes, fun gowns and fresh-faced make-up for most. It’s fair to say that on top of being brilliantly talented actors, writers and directors, most were dressed to kill.

Yes, only some shows can take home the coveted awards (Michaela Coel deserves them all anyway, right?), but generally, all the women on the night took home the accolade of best dressed.